Fede Álvarez's Alien 9: Cast list explored

The upcoming film by Fede Alvarez, tentatively titled Alien 9, has generated significant interest among fans of the revered series. While specific details of the plot are still being kept under wraps, the cast roster is starting to take shape and includes a combination of established talent and up-and-coming stars.

The movie's screenplay is written by Jay Ashworth and Alvarez, with Florence Pugh, Billy Crudup, and Kieran Culkin among the cast members. Pugh will play the lead character in the movie. Fede Alvarez, known for his work on the films Don't Breathe (2016) and Evil Dead (2013), is directing the film.

Florence Pugh: A rising star

Florence Pugh, a talented actress best known for her compelling performances in Midsommar, Little Women, and the highly anticipated Black Widow, leads the cast of Alien 9. Pugh, at just 26 years old, has already garnered critical acclaim for her versatility and depth as an actor.

Pugh is expected to bring a captivating presence to the film, thanks to her ability to portray nuanced characters, potentially stepping into the shoes of the iconic Ripley, who was the face of the Alien franchise.

Billy Crudup: An award-winning addition

Billy Crudup, an acclaimed actor known for his outstanding performances in Spotlight, The Good Wife, and Watchmen, has also joined the cast of the film. Crudup has received critical acclaim and a Golden Globe Award for his subtle acting skills and ability to bring depth to his characters.

While Crudup's role in Alien 9 has not been revealed, his presence ensures a compelling performance that will enhance the film's narrative.

Kieran Culkin: A versatile star

Another notable addition to the cast is the versatile actor Kieran Culkin. Best known for his breakout role in the popular television series Succession, Culkin has also made a name for himself in films such as Igby Goes Down and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Culkin's involvement in Alien 9 promises to deliver a multi-dimensional performance, seamlessly transitioning between humorous and dramatic roles to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Jessica Chastain, Daniel Kaluuya, and Jodie Comer are among the rumored members to join the cast

While the cast of Alien 9 continues to evolve, there have been exciting rumors regarding the possible participation of acclaimed actors Jessica Chastain, Daniel Kaluuya, and rising star Jodie Comer. Chastain, known for her powerful performances in films such as The Help and Zero Dark Thirty, would bring her undeniable talent and intensity to the project.

Daniel Kaluuya, an Academy Award-winning actor acclaimed for his roles in Get Out and Judas and the Black Messiah, possesses the ability to captivate audiences with his nuanced portrayals.

Jodie Comer, rising to prominence through her role in the television series Killing Eve, has demonstrated her versatility and talent, making her a captivating addition to any project. If these rumors hold true, their presence in Alien 9 would elevate the film to new heights.

Alien 9 is slated for release on August 16, 2024, distributed by 20th Century Studios. Principal photography for the film commenced on March 9, 2023, in Budapest, Hungary.

As anticipation builds for Fede Alvarez's Alien 9, fans eagerly await the unveiling of this new chapter in the beloved franchise, poised to deliver stellar performances and push the boundaries of suspense and science fiction.

