Feng Chen Wang x Crocs Collection: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

American foam clog conglomerate Crocs frequently partners with numerous designers, food companies, musicians, and others to constantly broaden its selection of footwear styles. Moreover, by doing this, they also offer their fans trailblazing pieces relevant for contemporary fashion.

This list is now joined by another famous designer, Feng Chen Wang, who gave the brand's Siren and Echo Clog styles an entirely new makeup. The brilliantly crafted Feng Chen Wang x Crocs Collection is gearing up for its launch on September 1, 2023. The clog designs of this collab lineup will be accessible for purchase via Feng Chen Wang's official website. However, interested readers will have to wait for the confirmed retail prices of both designs.

Feng Chen Wang x Crocs Collection offers two elegant designs Siren Clog and Echo Clog

Crocs has solidified its standing as an international footwear company that prioritizes comfort above all else. The brand's beloved silhouettes, particularly Classic Clogs, serve as a blank slate for creativity and collaborations. Feng Chen Wang currently stands out as one of the experts, who is altering the look of the brand's cutting-edge footwear design.

She recently wowed fans around the world when she showed her Spring/Summer 2024 designs during Paris Fashion Week. The designer known for her revolutionary aesthetic is getting ready to collaborate with Crocs in her most recent endeavor.

Siren Clog and Echo Clog will be included in the forthcoming Feng Chen Wang x Crocs Line. Both of these styles are stylish and inventive. These are not the typical clogs that one would wear. Both variants have been designed with parts that can be altered, enabling users to make a smooth transition between different looks.

The upper part of the Siren Clog is constructed to look like a leather boot, which gives off a tough appearance. On the contrary, the Echo Clog incorporates a neoprene bootie that is designed to fit snugly as well as to offer a contrast in both the material and the graininess of the footwear.

Both of the aforementioned styles include a removal option for these extra pieces, providing wearers with more options in terms of their particular sense of flair. Furthermore, the signature Crocs logo can be easily spotted in its customary location. Besides, the removable pieces, along with the metallic Jibbitz designed by Feng Chen Wang, bring attention to her titular brand.

Expand Tweet

Mark the calendars for the soon-to-be-released Feng Chen Wang x Crocs Clogs collection that will kick off in September 2023. For those who are intrigued by the latest footwear designs and wish to own them, they can stay tuned to the designer's official website for pricing details and additional information on the release.

More about the designer Feng Chen Wang

Feng Chen Wang is a pioneer of the new wave of Chinese fashion designers that have settled in London. Her approach may be summed up as "future-modern, authentic, and multidimensional."

To achieve this style, she combines historic handicraft techniques with cutting-edge technology and deconstructive techniques. Wang's gender-inclusive apparel designs are creative, intimate, and practical that draw ideas from her personal experiences as well as her Chinese ancestry. Moreover, her design philosophy pulls from these sources.

The premiere of Feng Chen Wang's Spring Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week earned the designer a nomination for the LVMH Prize. In addition, her Autumn Winter 2020 line emerged as a finalist for the International Woolmark Prize.

Notably, before stepping ahead to the official Paris Fashion Week roster for Spring Summer 2023, Feng Chen Wang created the official dress code for the flag bearers of the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022.