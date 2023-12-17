Fern Brady Tour 2024: Tickets, dates, venues, and all you need to know 

The Fern Brady Tour 2024 is scheduled to take place in venues across the mainland UK, Ireland, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, as well as Australia and New Zealand, from August 22, 2024, to November 20, 2024. Along with the tour, "I Gave You Milk To Drink," there will be a single show in Los Angeles, US.

The comedian announced the new tour, which will also feature performances in cities such as Auckland, Perth, Edinburgh, Dublin, and Exeter, among others, via a post on her official Instagram account on December 15, 2023.

Tickets for the tour are currently available for purchase. Tickets are priced at an average of $38 plus processing fees, depending upon seating choice and venue. All prices are subject to conversion rates. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of Fern Brady.

Fern Brady Tour 2024 dates and venues

Fern Brady's new world tour is set to be a sequel to her earlier tour as well as the biggest one of her career. A press release by IAM, the tour promoters, elaborates on the tour, stating:

"Scotland's queen of comedy Fern Brady is heading out on her biggest tour to date, and this time she's going global! Spanning the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and the USA.. she will be playing some of the most prestigious venues in the country.. as well as appearing for the first time at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival in Los Angeles."

The press release continues:

"The show will ask; 'What happens when you get everything you want and it's not enough? What if you want to run a small goat farm in rural Greece instead?' and is a great show to come and see if you are a fan of the Scottish comedian Fern Brady."

The full list of dates and venues for the Fern Brady Tour 2024 is given below:

March 5, 2024 – March 17, 2024 – Adelaide, Australia, at La Cascadeur

March 21, 2024 – Gold Coast, Australia, at Hota

March 22, 2024 – March 23, 2024 – Canberra, Australia, at Courtyard Studio

March 28, 2024 – April 21, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia, at Ryges Ballroom

April 24, 2024 – Sydney, Australia, at Factory Theater

April 26, 2024 – April 28, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia, at Underground Theater

April 30, 2024 – Perth, Australia, at Rechabite Hall

May 4, 2024 – May 5, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand, at Rangaritra at Q Theater

May 12, 2024 – Los Angeles, United States, at The Dynasty Typewriter

August 22, 2024 – Edinburgh, Scotland, at Playhouse

August 24, 2024 – Aberdeen, Scotland, at Music Hall

August 25, 2024 – Dundee, Scotland, at Whitehall Theatre

September 5, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at Vicar Street

September 6, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at Vicar Street

September 7, 2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland, at Ulster Hall

September 10, 2024 – Lancaster, UK, at Grand Theatre

September 11, 2024 – Kendal, UK, at Brewery Arts

September 13, 2024 – Durham, UK, at Gala Theatre

September 15, 2024 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK, at Theatre and Opera House

September 16, 2024 – Milton Keynes, UK, at Milton Keynes Theatre

September 20, 2024 – Glasgow, UK, at Kings Theatre

September 22, 2024 – Bristol, UK, at Bristol Old Vic

September 24, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at The Alexandra

September 26, 2024 – Winchester, UK, at Theatre Royal

September 29, 2024 – Northampton, UK, at Royal and Derngate

October 1, 2024 – Guildford, UK, at G Live

October 4, 2024 – Coventry, UK, at Warwick Arts Centre

October 10, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at Playhouse

October 11, 2024 – York, UK, at Grand Opera House

October 15, 2024 – Exeter, UK, at Corn Exchange

October 16, 2024 – Bath, UK, at The Forum

October 17, 2024 – Nottingham, UK, at Playhouse

October 19, 2024 – Cork, UK, at The Everyman

October 22, 2024 – Portsmouth, UK, at New Theatre Royal

October 24, 2024 – Brighton, UK, at Brighton Dome

October 28, 2024 – Manchester Lyric Theatre

October 31, 2024 – Cardiff (Wales), UK, at Sherman Theatre

November 1, 2024 – London, UK, at Eventim Apollo

November 6, 2024 – Sheffield, UK, at City Hall

November 12, 2024 – Cambridge, UK, at Cambridge Junction

November 14, 2024 – Leicester, UK, at De Montfort Hall

November 15, 2024 – Oxford, UK, at Playhouse

November 16, 2024 – Liverpool, UK, at Playhouse

November 19, 2024 – Reading, UK, at The Hexagon

November 20, 2024 – Southampton, UK, at MAST Mayflower Studios

Fern Brady is best known for her comedy acts and show appearances, such as Autistic Bikini Queen and 8 Out of 10 Cats. The comedian also released her memoir, Strong Female Character, which won the non-fiction award at the 2023 Books Are My Bag Readers' Awards.