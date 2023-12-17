Fern Brady Tour 2024: Tickets, dates, venues, and all you need to know 

The Fern Brady Tour 2024 is scheduled to take place in venues across the mainland UK, Ireland, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, as well as Australia and New Zealand, from August 22, 2024, to November 20, 2024. Along with the tour, "I Gave You Milk To Drink," there will be a single show in Los Angeles, US.
The comedian announced the new tour, which will also feature performances in cities such as Auckland, Perth, Edinburgh, Dublin, and Exeter, among others, via a post on her official Instagram account on December 15, 2023.
Tickets for the tour are currently available for purchase. Tickets are priced at an average of $38 plus processing fees, depending upon seating choice and venue. All prices are subject to conversion rates. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of Fern Brady.
Fern Brady Tour 2024 dates and venues
Fern Brady's new world tour is set to be a sequel to her earlier tour as well as the biggest one of her career. A press release by IAM, the tour promoters, elaborates on the tour, stating:
"Scotland's queen of comedy Fern Brady is heading out on her biggest tour to date, and this time she's going global! Spanning the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and the USA.. she will be playing some of the most prestigious venues in the country.. as well as appearing for the first time at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival in Los Angeles."
The press release continues:
"The show will ask; 'What happens when you get everything you want and it's not enough? What if you want to run a small goat farm in rural Greece instead?' and is a great show to come and see if you are a fan of the Scottish comedian Fern Brady."
The full list of dates and venues for the Fern Brady Tour 2024 is given below:
- March 5, 2024 – March 17, 2024 – Adelaide, Australia, at La Cascadeur
- March 21, 2024 – Gold Coast, Australia, at Hota
- March 22, 2024 – March 23, 2024 – Canberra, Australia, at Courtyard Studio
- March 28, 2024 – April 21, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia, at Ryges Ballroom
- April 24, 2024 – Sydney, Australia, at Factory Theater
- April 26, 2024 – April 28, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia, at Underground Theater
- April 30, 2024 – Perth, Australia, at Rechabite Hall
- May 4, 2024 – May 5, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand, at Rangaritra at Q Theater
- May 12, 2024 – Los Angeles, United States, at The Dynasty Typewriter
- August 22, 2024 – Edinburgh, Scotland, at Playhouse
- August 24, 2024 – Aberdeen, Scotland, at Music Hall
- August 25, 2024 – Dundee, Scotland, at Whitehall Theatre
- September 5, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at Vicar Street
- September 6, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at Vicar Street
- September 7, 2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland, at Ulster Hall
- September 10, 2024 – Lancaster, UK, at Grand Theatre
- September 11, 2024 – Kendal, UK, at Brewery Arts
- September 13, 2024 – Durham, UK, at Gala Theatre
- September 15, 2024 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK, at Theatre and Opera House
- September 16, 2024 – Milton Keynes, UK, at Milton Keynes Theatre
- September 20, 2024 – Glasgow, UK, at Kings Theatre
- September 22, 2024 – Bristol, UK, at Bristol Old Vic
- September 24, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at The Alexandra
- September 26, 2024 – Winchester, UK, at Theatre Royal
- September 29, 2024 – Northampton, UK, at Royal and Derngate
- October 1, 2024 – Guildford, UK, at G Live
- October 4, 2024 – Coventry, UK, at Warwick Arts Centre
- October 10, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at Playhouse
- October 11, 2024 – York, UK, at Grand Opera House
- October 15, 2024 – Exeter, UK, at Corn Exchange
- October 16, 2024 – Bath, UK, at The Forum
- October 17, 2024 – Nottingham, UK, at Playhouse
- October 19, 2024 – Cork, UK, at The Everyman
- October 22, 2024 – Portsmouth, UK, at New Theatre Royal
- October 24, 2024 – Brighton, UK, at Brighton Dome
- October 28, 2024 – Manchester Lyric Theatre
- October 31, 2024 – Cardiff (Wales), UK, at Sherman Theatre
- November 1, 2024 – London, UK, at Eventim Apollo
- November 6, 2024 – Sheffield, UK, at City Hall
- November 12, 2024 – Cambridge, UK, at Cambridge Junction
- November 14, 2024 – Leicester, UK, at De Montfort Hall
- November 15, 2024 – Oxford, UK, at Playhouse
- November 16, 2024 – Liverpool, UK, at Playhouse
- November 19, 2024 – Reading, UK, at The Hexagon
- November 20, 2024 – Southampton, UK, at MAST Mayflower Studios
Fern Brady is best known for her comedy acts and show appearances, such as Autistic Bikini Queen and 8 Out of 10 Cats. The comedian also released her memoir, Strong Female Character, which won the non-fiction award at the 2023 Books Are My Bag Readers' Awards.