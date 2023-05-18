Fire Country season 1 episode 22 (finale) release date, time, plot, and more details explored

The season finale of Fire Country will air on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET on CBS. The show has managed to showcase the bittersweet journey of the protagonist, Bode Donovan, whose origins have been tragic and troublesome. He was incarcerated when he was a young boy but now strives to turn his life around by volunteering for the California Conservation Camp Program as a firefighter.

He does this because it could also reduce his prison sentence.

Fire Country stars Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan, Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez, Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford, Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela Perez, Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards, Diane Farr as Sharon Leone, and Billy Burke as Vince Leone.

Fire Country season 1 episode 22: The finale episode will see Bode's freedom being at stake

The last episode of the show's first season is titled I Know It Feels Impossible. It is directed by Dermott Downs and written by Tia Napolitano.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"The station 42 and third rock crews face a daring rescue when a massive mudslide tears through Edgewater; Bode's freedom is on the line at his parole hearing."

From the released promo and episode synopsis, we learn that the team is sent to attend an accident that has taken place after a terrifying mudslide through Edgewater. They have to rescue several trapped citizens and time is not on their side. It certainly looks like they have never faced a situation this bad before and there is also a chance that someone from Station 42 might not make it alive.

Furthermore, this episode will also see Bode getting his parole hearing. He has struggled a lot through the season and with judgment day finally around the corner, his freedom depends on the verdict.

What happened in the previous episode of Fire Country?

Season 1 episode 21 of the show was titled Backfire. It was directed by Max Thieriot and written by David Gould.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"The station 42 and Three Rock crews are called to a backfire started by a private firefighting company to protect a high-end winery."

This episode aired on Friday, May 12, 2023, on CBS, and was viewed by 5.06 million people in the USA.

Fire Country revolves around a young convict who wants to turn his life around

Created by Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater, Fire Country narrates the story of a young convict named Bode Donovan who wants to turn his life around by serving the community.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the show's synopsis reads:

"Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption, joins an unconventional prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires."

It further states:

"It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption."

Executive producers of the show include Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and Kristie Anne Reed.

The Season finale of Fire Country will air on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET on CBS.

Poll : 0 votes