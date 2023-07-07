First Comes Love, Then Comes Murder on TV One: Cast list and characters explored

TV One's new thriller movie, First Comes Love, Then Comes Murder, is expected to air on the channel on Sunday, July 16, 2023. The movie centers around a pregnant woman whose life is in danger as her husband has hired a hitman to kill her. Check out the official synopsis of the film, as per TV One:

"A devoted wife literally has the fight of her life after her manipulative husband hires a man to kill her and her unborn child. Tune in to the premiere of TV One’s all-new original movie ‘First Comes Love, Then Comes Murder’ Sunday, July 16 at 9p/8c!''

First Comes Love, Then Comes Murder stars Jennifer Sears in the lead role, along with numerous others playing key supporting roles. The movie is directed by noted filmmaker Bobby Yan and written by Michelle McKissic.

First Comes Love, Then Comes Murder cast list: Jennifer Sears and others to feature in new thriller drama

1) Jennifer Sears as Candice

Jennifer Sears portrays the lead role of Candice in TV One's First Comes Love, Then Comes Murder. Candice is a pregnant woman who's in danger as her husband has hired someone to murder her along with her unborn child. Her struggle for survival forms the core of the story, and it'll interesting to see how her character would be explored in the film.

Jennifer Sears looks quite impressive in the film's trailer, and viewers can expect her to deliver a powerful performance in the movie. Her other memorable acting credits include The Sound of Christmas, Greenleaf, and Bad Dad Rehab: The Next Session, to name a few.

2) Guyviaud Joseph as Ken

Guyviaud Joseph essays the character of Ken in the new TV One thriller flick. Ken is Candice's husband, who pretends to love her but seems to have some ulterior motives as he wants her dead. He hires an assasin to murder her, and his relationship with his wife forms the crux of the plot.

The two actors' onscreen chemistry defines the tone of the film, and it'll be interesting to see how their relationship evolves over the course of the movie. Guyviaud Joseph looks brilliant in the trailer, capturing his character's scary aura with stunning ease. He's previously appeared in S*x and the Single Lady, Snitches, and many more.

3) Angela Davis as Mrs. Dawkins

Actress Angela Davis portrays the character of Mrs. Dawkins in First Comes Love, Then Comes Murder. Apart from that, more details about her character are currently being kept under wraps, but fans can expect her to play an important role in the storyline.

Viewers might recognize Angela Davis from Gotham Knights, First Wives Club, P-Valley, and many more.

Apart from Angela Davis, Guyviaud Joseph, and Jennifer Sears, the film also stars various others playing key supporting/minor roles. These include actors like:

Rayan Lawrence as Doug

Racquel Bianca John as Danielle

Ahmad Ghafouri as Dr. Lewis

Debra Nelson as Mrs. Janine

Faith Bogle as Dasia

Contessa Metcalfe as Dr. Bush

Leslie Black as Alicia

James Andrew Kientzy as Peter

Viewers can watch First Comes Love, Then Comes Murder on TV One on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

