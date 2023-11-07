5 chilling details about Brittany Elridge's murder

The chilling murder case of Brittany Elridge will be showcased on the second episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 7 as it navigates the intricacies of the case with existing archives and interviews with the prime suspect. The episode synopsis reads,

"The story of the brutal 2011 murder of a 25-year-old woman, who was nine months pregnant at the time of her death. Featuring an interview with the prime suspect."

Brittany Elridge was murdered at a time when she was nearly nine months pregnant with her baby, Ezekiel “Zeke” Owen. Her body was found on her bedroom floor inside her apartment with stab wounds, marks of strangulation, and multiple injuries to her body. Dateline: Secrets Uncovered will bring more light to the case with their new episode.

Five chilling details about Brittany Elridge's murder

1) The victim was eight and a half months pregnant

Brittany Elridge (Image via Knoxville News Sentinel)

Brittany Caroline Sherwood Eldridge, a resident of Knoxville, Tennessee, was murdered the month she was due to conceive her child. In the final stages of her pregnancy, Brittany was brutally murdered and left inside her bedroom in her apartment at the Cross Creek apartment complex off Western Avenue in Knoxville, Knox County.

Brittany Elridge was married to Tery Eldridge, but the two separated the same month, and she moved to her own place at Cross Creek. However, the investigative autopsy results established her ex-boyfriend, Norman Eugene Clark, to be the biological father of her son.

2) Brittany's ex-boyfriend and the prime suspect, Norman Clark, called her mother to check in on her

Norman Clark (Image via Knoxville News Sentinel)

Brittany Elridge was an employee at Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, and she was supposed to work till she was due. Her friends and ex-boyfriend, Norman Clark, were concerned when she did not turn up to work without a notice on the morning of December 13, 2011.

Norman called Brittany's mother, Robin, and asked her to check in on her. As Robin reached her apartment, she found the front door unlocked while the room inside was in a chaotic state. Robin dialed 911 as she suspected robbery, which was later dismissed as the investigators found a murder scene instead of a break-in.

3) The victim was found naked and lying in a pool of blood

As the police officials stormed the scene, Brittany Elridge's body was found lying in a pool of blood in her bedroom. Her body had no clothes on with strangulation marks and two stab wounds from a pair of scissors on the neck. It was clear that Brittany was choked to death, but the stab wounds played a role in her death as well. There were other injuries on her chest, throat, and neck.

4) The robbery was staged

The inside of Brittany Elridge's apartment (Image via MSNBC)

Brittany Elridge's apartment had no stolen items or signs of forced entry in the apartment, making investigators believe that the robbery was staged. Two television sets were lying across the floor while the drawers and purses were emptied.

However, investigators found her card with the password attached to it intact, which made it clear that the perpetrators had no intent of stealing in the first place.

5) The case remains unsolved to this day

Norman Clark (Image via WBIR)

Norman Clark was narrowed down to be the prime suspect in this case, as the three texts sent from Brittany's phone indicated an argument between the two before the mishap. He stated that he was at Leann Hawn’s place on December 12, 2011, but Leann stated she was asleep at the time and saw Norman around 10 pm.

Brittany was scheduled to meet Norman that day to discuss plans with the incoming baby. There had also been stories of Brittany threatening to sue Norman for child support in the past.

Norman's phone records showed he was close to Brittany's flat the unfortunate night, which led to him being charged with first-degree murder. Norman went through two trials with a hung jury that ruled him a free man with Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen's office's announcement on January 25, 2018.

The episode for the Elridge murder case re-airs on November 7, 2023, on NBC.