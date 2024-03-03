Five chilling details about Charlee and Tyler Worley's murders explored

The double murders of Tyler Worley and Charlee Worley in the hands of their mother, Brandi Worley, took the small town of Darlington by shock. Brandi had allegedly been coping with the shock of her divorce and had been diagnosed with depression in November 2016, as per Journal & Courier.

Brandi stabbed her children with a combat knife that she had hidden in Tyler Worley's room. She then tried to take her life by stabbing herself in the neck but failing to do so, she made a call to 911 admitting to her crimes. The Evil Lives Here episode She Hid the Knife in a Toybox showcases the details of the grisly double murders and attempted suicide as it airs on March 3, 2024, at 9 pm EST on Investigation Discovery.

The synopsis reads:

"When Jason Worley tries to escape from manipulative Brandi, she punishes him by taking away the two things most precious to him."

Five chilling details of Charlee and Tyler Worley's murders explored

1) Charlee and Tyler Worley were stabbed to death by their mother with a combat knife

Charlee (3) and Tyler Worley (7) had been bathed and tucked into bed by their father, Jason Worley, before he retired to bed in the basement on November 16, 2016. Journal & Courier reported Jason sharing:

“I told them that ‘I love you and I’ll see you in the morning.'”

Tyler Worley was awoken in the middle of the night by their mother, Brandi, for an alleged sleepover in Charlee's room.

However, Brandi straddled Tyler and stabbed him to death as Charlee slept. She then stabbed Charlee with the same combat knife before she moved on to stab herself in the neck in an attempt to take her own life, as reported by Fox 59 News.

2) Jason Worley had filed for a divorce the day before

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Montgomery County Prosecutor Joe Buser laid out a timeline of the events during the proceedings where he pointed out that Jason mentioned divorce to his wife on November 15.

He filed for the divorce on November 16, as per Montgomery County clerk’s office confirmation to PEOPLE. The following morning looked normal as Brandi and her children spent the day with her mother.

The same afternoon, the family went to Charlee’s dance practice after Jason, a software engineer, returned home. At night, Brandi Worley allegedly visited Walmart to purchase pipe cleaners for Tyler's school project but bought a combat knife instead and hid it in Tyler's room.

3) Jason Worley had suspected Brandi to be cheating on him with their neighbor

According to a report by Oxygen, Jason Worley had suspected his wife of cheating on him with their neighbor. In a now-deleted post on Reddit, Jason allegedly wrote:

“I’m [30/m] having a hard time coping with my wife [29/f] having cheated on me with our neighbor [51/m]”

He claimed to have caught his wife cheating on him a year earlier but had chosen to stay with her for the sake of their children. A moderator on Reddit has since posted concerning Jason's post:

"The request for advice by [the poster] has taken the worst possible turn. For [his] sake, we won't repost the details here, though the news update can be found linked here. [...] We encourage anyone who can offer him support (especially local to him!) to reach out."

According to Journal & Courier, the couple had been together for nine years and had promised to put their children first regardless of the situation.

4) Brandi called 911 and confessed to murdering Charlee and Tyler Worley

As reported by Journal & Courier, Montgomery County 911 received a call from the Worley household around 4:35 am local time on November 17, 2016, wherein Brandi claimed to have stabbed herself and killed her two children. She allegedly spoke coldly and informed the dispatcher of feeling tired from taking too much Benadryl.

She also stated the motive behind the crime clearly as she said in the 911 call made public and obtained by WTTV in Indianapolis:

“My husband wanted a divorce and wanted to take my kids. I don’t want him to have my kids.”

Tyler Worley was found with three deep and one superficial stab wounds while Charlee Worley died from three deep stab wounds.

5) Brandi Worley is presently serving 120 years in prison

Brandi Worley was arrested and she initially pleaded not guilty, hoping to cite insanity as her defense. However, she pleaded guilty eventually and was sentenced to a total of 120 years in prison on March 19, 2018, on two counts of murder.

Brandi Worley was handed 55 years for the murder of Tyler Worley and 65 years for the murder of Charlee Worley.