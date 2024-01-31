5 exciting February 2024 K-dramas to add to your watchlist

Akin to the previous months in the industry, February 2024 K-dramas have gotten a handful of exciting content for the fandom. From genres ranging from thriller to romance, a diverse list of series will be rolled out in the upcoming month. The much-awaited comeback of Choi Woo-shik after his role in the 2021 K-drama Our Beloved Summer is also anticipated by K-drama fans.

The actor will star in the upcoming thriller-mystery series, A Killer Paradox. Other romantic and light-hearted series will be surfacing on the internet, such as Wedding Impossible, starring Moon Sang-min and Jeon Jong-seo. February 2024 K-dramas will be an exciting collection of releases that fans can look forward to.

February 2024 K-dramas that you should look out for

1) A Killer Paradox

The first on the list of February 2024 K-dramas is A Killer Paradox, starring Choi Woo-shik, Son Suk-ku, and Lee Hee-joon, which is expected to be released on February 9. The story revolves around the character of Lee Tang, a university student who accidentally kills a serial killer during his part-time job at a convenience store.

This incident makes him realize that he carries a supernatural power of identifying and extinguishing the bad seeds in society, thereby becoming an underground hero fighting evil.

2) The Impossible Heir

Starring Lee Jae-wook, Lee Jun-young, and Hong Su-zu, The Impossible Heir revolves around the life of a young boy who discovers that he's the illegitimate son of a Korean conglomerate. To escape his poor lifestyle, he teams with his mastermind friend to devise a plan to take over his father's company.

While their success comes sooner than anticipated, an ambitious woman suddenly challenges them, threatening to meddle with their plans. The show is expected to air on February 28.

3) Branding in Seongsu

Next on the list of February 2024 K-dramas is Branding in Seongsu, starring Kim Ji-eun and Lomon. The plot revolves around a young, enthusiastic marketing intern who works his way up the office hierarchy effortlessly. He crosses paths with a hardworking team leader who made a lot of personal sacrifices to get to where she is.

As the two share an unexpected kiss, their souls get swapped, changing the trajectory of their lives. The series is slated for release on February 5.

4) Wedding Impossible

Another romantic series on the list of February 2024 K-dramas is Wedding Impossible, starring Moon Sang-min and Jeon Jong-seo. The series showcases the life of an actress who, despite her experience in the industry, isn't established as a well-known individual. Her acting career takes a unique turn when her old friend, the owner of the LJ Group, asks her to pretend to be his wife since he can't enter a proper marriage due to the secrets he's been hiding from his family.

While their roles smoothly roll out, they are soon disrupted by the male lead. He aims to stop their marriage when he finds out that his brother's marriege will restrict his pathway to owning LJ Group. The show is expected to air on February 26.

5) Pyramid Game

The last on the list of February 2024 K-dramas is Pyramid Game, starring Bona, Jang Da-a, Ryu Da-in, and more. The series showcases the politics of Sarang High School, where monthly votes to determine and rank the students based on their popularity become a ruling system.

While people with the most votes rule the ones with the least, the entrance of a new transfer student, Su-ji, shakes things up in the system. Pyramid Game is expected to be released on February 29.

In addition to the list above of February 2024 K-dramas, the month will also roll out new episodes of ongoing series such as Doctor Slump, Marry Me Husband, and more.