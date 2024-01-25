5 great shows like American Nightmare to stream on Netflix

American Nightmare is one of the latest true crime docuseries from Netflix. American Nightmare follows the kidnapping of Denise Huskins and her boyfriend, Aaron Quinn, a case that is also dubbed the Gone Girl case.

Denise Huskins and her boyfriend, Aaron Quinn, were the victims of a home invasion on March 23, 2015. American Nightmare retells how when Quinn first went to the police to ask for assistance, they didn't believe him. The FBI's disbelief stemmed from the narrative of the film Gone Girl.

Netflix has added to an expansive list of true crime documentaries with the addition of American Nightmare.

True crime docuseries like American Nightmare to stream on Netflix

1) Victim/Suspect (2023)

Victim/Suspect is a feature-length documentary that follows a journalist's investigations into multiple cases of young women who reported their s*xual assaults. The documentary focuses on how, even with substantial evidence proving the assault, the police still accused these women of lying and arrested them for filing false reports.

The premise of the docuseries is sadly similar to American Nightmare in the themes it explores. Through her study, journalist Rae de Leon discovered an alarmingly high number of these cases around the United States, which demonstrate a pattern of police victimization.

2) Worst Roommate Ever (2022)

The 2022 Netflix documentary features the accounts of people who went through threatening circumstances after renting out their living spaces. The first season has five episodes and outlines how even the most decent-looking tenants may turn out to be devious murderers.

The official synopsis of the Netflix docuseries reads:

"Roommates with malevolent and sometimes violent intentions turn the lives of their unsuspecting victims into real-life nightmares."

3) The Last Hours of Mario Biondo (2023)

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo on Netflix follows the strange murder of an Italian cameraman named Mario Biondo. The documentary uses archival footage featuring interviews with Mario's wife, Raquel Sánchez-Silva. The series is a Spanish series that tries to delve into the mystery.

The official synopsis reads:

"May 30, 2013. Mario Biondo, an Italian cameraman and husband of the television presenter Raquel Sánchez-Silva, is found dead in the living room of his apartment in Madrid. From this moment, a complex investigation will begin to try to clarify the circumstances of a case that raises many questions and that will quickly become one of the most media events in recent Spanish history."

4) Amanda Knox (2016)

Amanda Knox is the story of an American woman of the titular name and how she was falsely convicted of murdering her roommate, Meredith Kercher. She spent four years in Italian prison, and the invasive tabloid journalism did not help her pleas of innocence at the time.

Similar to the theme of police negligence seen in American Nightmare, the 2016 documentary features interviews by Amanda Knox and her ex-boyfriend, among others, to shed light on the issue.

The official trailer of the series reads:

"The story of the trial, conviction and acquittal of Amanda Knox for the murder of an exchange student in Italy."

5) Athlete A (2020)

The 2020 documentary follows how Dr. Larry Nassar of USA Gymnastics used to s*xually abuse young athletes representing the nation. The documentary follows the accounts of survivors of the abuse along with investigative reporters from the Indianapolis Star (the ones who initially uncovered the incident and reported how the USAG covered up for Dr. Nassar).

The official synopsis of the series reads:

"Reporters from The Indianapolis Star expose the toxic culture inside USA Gymnastics as the truth about Dr Larry Nassar s*xual abusing young gymnasts comes out."

True crime's popularity has increased in recent years, and Netflix has a vast collection of these docuseries. The shows mentioned above are some of the best true crime documentaries similar to American Nightmare to watch on the streaming service right now.

