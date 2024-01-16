For All Mankind creator reveals Dani's fate in season 5 and beyond

On January 12, 2024, For All Mankind concluded another exciting run with its fourth season finale, finishing a crucial arc and opening many possibilities. With the series still holding a lot of cards that audiences are yet to see, many fans expect a fifth season announcement soon, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Though things may be unclear from the network's side, the creators of the show appear to have properly thought out the future of the series and certain characters.

One of the more interesting arcs fans are looking forward to is Dani's (played by Krys Marshall). Dani was accidentally shot during an attempted raid on a North Korean capsule but lived through her injuries to ultimately return to Earth, effectively ending her arc.

Per co-creators Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert, there is hardly a reason to keep a character in For All Mankind once their arc is complete, hinting that Dani may not return for the fifth season of the show. However, this has not been confirmed yet. In the extended statement that he gave to TV Line, Nedivi also didn't deny the possibility of Dani's appearance in season 5 or later.

"We don’t want it to be that the only way you leave the show is by dying or being killed"- Nedivi on characters exiting For All Mankind

Expand Tweet

For All Mankind, which just finished its fourth season, seems to know exactly what to do with its characters. The creators emphasized that they did not necessarily want to kill off every character. Instead, they would simply remove them when their arc finishes. For this show, this could also mean characters returning to Earth.

Dani returned to Earth at the end of For All Mankind season 4 episode 10, where she also met her grandson. This shut the curtains on the character's story, effectively concluding her arc.

Expand Tweet

Speaking about Dani, Nedivi said:

"She didn’t have the tragic, heroic death I think she was expecting. But as she saw the episode, more and more to her and to us, it really made sense for that to be the ending. We don’t want it to be that the only way you leave the show is by dying or being killed....some people leave the show, yes, because they died, but others leave maybe because their story arc is done, or their time in this job no longer makes sense."

He further spoke on Dani's possible return in the future, saying:

"At this point, we don’t want to say anything, honestly. Until a Season 5 [is ordered],...we don’t like to commit to anything at this stage. So I would leave that open...In general, the rule has been, for Matt and I at least, if we feel there’s no more story to tell with [a] character, and by story, I mean good, meaty story, then that’s usually the sign that it’s time to move on."

This leaves the door open for Dani but makes it clear that the next season, which may drop in 2025, will not feature the character.

As of now, all four seasons of For All Mankind are streaming on Apple TV+.