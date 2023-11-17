Formula 1 x PUMA “Las Vegas Grand Prix” collection: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The Formula 1 x PUMA “Las Vegas Grand Prix” collection marks a thrilling collaboration in the world of motorsports and fashion. Formula 1 race car drivers will take on the Las Vegas Strip in an adrenaline-filled race on November 19th. This event has inspired a unique capsule collection by PUMA, featuring specially designed racing boots and more.

The collection celebrates PUMA’s iconic Clyde sneaker’s 50th anniversary, a key part of the collection’s footwear. This collaboration is a blend of PUMA’s sporty style and the high-octane energy of Formula 1 racing, making it a must-have for fans and style enthusiasts. The collection includes not only footwear but also apparel like t-shirts and hats, perfect for race day.

The Formula 1 x PUMA "Las Vegas Grand Prix" collection is now available, with the PUMA Clyde retailing for $100 and the Speedcat Pro retailing for $450. The collection will be available for purchase at PUMA on November 15, 2023.

This collection is a one-of-a-kind blend of sporting history and contemporary fashion, packaged in a variety of products fit for the occasion.

Formula 1 x PUMA “Las Vegas Grand Prix” collection (Image via Puma)

The PUMA Clyde, the star of the collection, gets a dazzling makeover with silver metallic leather and a sharp white sole. Its design is elevated by a striking jet-black F1 logo on the heel and vibrant “Pop Red” accents inside and on the tongue tab, ensuring these sneakers are a standout piece.

For race day, the Speedcat Pro driving shoes are crafted in a mid-top boot style, featuring a sturdy carbon fiber heel counter. This design is complemented by a soft terry inner lining, ensuring both style and comfort for the wearer during the race.

These elements combine to make the PUMA Clyde and Speedcat Pro not just footwear but fashion statements. With their unique design details and race-ready features, they perfectly encapsulate the spirit of the Formula 1 x PUMA “Las Vegas Grand Prix” collection.

Apparel for Fans and Crew

The Formula 1 x PUMA “Las Vegas Grand Prix” collection extends beyond footwear to include co-branded t-shirts and hats. These items are perfect for fans and pit crew members alike, offering both style and practicality under the Vegas sun.

The collection showcases the unique collaboration through distinct branding and design, blending fashion with function. Whether for a racing enthusiast or someone who loves stylish apparel, these t-shirts and hats are must-haves.

The apparel in this collection is a statement of passion for racing and fashion. The co-branded designs capture the essence of the Formula 1 and PUMA partnership, making each item a collectible for fans.

The Formula 1 x PUMA “Las Vegas Grand Prix” collection is a unique fusion of motorsport excitement and fashion-forward design.

Available for purchase from PUMA, with items like the PUMA Clyde at $100 and the Speedcat Pro at $450, this collection offers fans an opportunity to own a piece of this historic race event.

The combination of stylish, comfortable footwear and practical yet fashionable apparel makes this collection a standout choice for both race enthusiasts and fashion-savvy individuals.

As the world of sports and fashion continues to merge, collaborations like the Formula 1 x PUMA “Las Vegas Grand Prix” are setting the pace for future trends.