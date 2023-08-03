Foundation season 2 episode 4 on Apple TV+: Release date, time, and more details

Foundation season 2 episode 4, titled Where the Stars Are Scattered Thinly, is scheduled to arrive on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 12 am ET/PT.

The science fiction epic tells the story of Hari Seldon, a brilliant mathematician who predicts the imminent collapse of the Galactic empire. To preserve knowledge and civilization, Seldon establishes two foundations, one in the outer reaches of the galaxy and one in the core.

The show follows the stories of the people who found and lead these establishments, as they struggle to survive and rebuild in the wake of the Empire's collapse.

Each episode of the show follows a different character or group of characters as they deal with the challenges of rebuilding civilization in a new era. The show is full of twists and turns, and it never fails to keep viewers guessing.

It has been praised for its visuals, acting, and faithfulness to the novels it is based upon. Owing to its immense popularity, the show has also been renewed for a third season.

Foundation season 2 episode 4 - The path to the second foundation

The upcoming episode will see Gaal and Salvor's journey toward the second foundation take a dangerous turn. In the previous episode, they discovered a new life form called the Mentalics, rare beings with poisonous abilities that are capable of great destruction and are feared even by the Empire.

If Gaal and Salvor are not careful they could be killed by this life form. The upcoming episode will see them use all their skills and resources to stay one step ahead of their pursuers and not succumb to the dangers possessed by the Mentalics and the monument.

The episode will also see the eagerly awaited confrontation between Queen Sarath and Day. The Queen has always been concerned about Day's intentions and what harm he might bring upon her people.

Her concerns were intensified when Dawn told her that Day has a dark side and is capable of great violence. Since then she is determined to learn more about him.

The official synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Queen Sareth and Dawn share a moment as she tries to learn more about Day; Brothers Constant and Poly bring Hober Mallow to Terminus."

Other storylines that fans can look forward to in the upcoming episode are Hari's acclimatization to his new body and the arrival of Mallow in the wake of the Galactic Empire's collapse.

The show promises to deliver yet another thrilling and thought-provoking episode that will surely keep viewers guessing till the very end.

More about Foundation

The official synopsis of season 2 of the show, as per Apple TV+, reads:

"More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself.''

It continues:

"The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of “Foundation” chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.''

The show features actor Jared Harris in the lead role of Hari Seldon. It hosts numerous other actors and actresses essaying pivotal roles, including Lee Pace, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, and Cassian Bilton, among others.

Foundation season 2 episode 4 premieres at 12 am ET/PT, exclusively on Apple TV+.