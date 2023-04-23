Friends and 3 other 90s sitcoms that should never get a reboot

It is not surprising that many 90s sitcoms have been rebooted in the last few years. After all, the 90s was a golden era for television. All the popular shows from that era offered the perfect mix of interesting characters, witty dialogs, and relatable stories. In fact, many 90s sitcoms are still popular among viewers today.

Friends, in particular, has been able to maintain its popularity even years after the release of its final season, which premiered way back in 2003. Given that it is one of the most popular television shows of all time, a reboot isn't completely out of the question.

However, reboots can be tricky as viewers come in with high expectations and it is not always easy to recreate the charm of the original show. Like Friends, there are other 90s sitcoms that people still love to watch, but it must be said that not all old favorites need a reboot.

Dharma and Greg and 3 other popular 90s sitcoms that don't need a reboot

1) Friends

The popular 90s sitcom follows the ups and downs of six friends namely Monica, Ross, Chandler, Joey, Phoebe, and Rachel, living in Manhattan. Whether it's relationship drama, friendship goals, witty humor, surprising cameos, or wholesome moments, this show has it all.

It is true that people still love watching and re-watching old episodes. But when it comes to a reboot, it would be a hard pass for many fans. One of the biggest reasons would be that the season finale tied up all the loose strings and ended on a high.

Over ten seasons, the audience has already seen the characters grow and pursue different paths in their lives, leaving little room for the reboot to explore. The cast has also mentioned in past interviews that a reboot is unlikely. David Schwimmer said on the Megyn Kelly Today show:

"The thing is, I just don't know if I want to see all of us with crutches and, like, walkers. I doubt it, I really doubt it."

It would also be a nightmare to find new cast members because it is impossible for fans to imagine anyone playing their favorite characters other than the original actors.

Friends had a fantastic run and the fact that it went out with a bang means that it will maintain its iconic status forever. Fans will prefer that to a disappointing reboot any day.

2) The Drew Carey Show

Another popular 90s sitcom, The Drew Carey Show, revolved around the office and home life of "everyman" Drew Carey, a fictionalized version of the comedian.

With all his experience with stand-up comedy, it was obvious that the 90s sitcom would tickle the funny bones. So it was not surprising that the first few seasons were widely appreciated by viewers.

(Image via Getty Images)

The show ran for nine whole seasons. Even though it is an entertaining watch, it is not a show that needs a reboot. The ending summed it all up nicely and stretching it out would feel like an overkill. Plus, the last few seasons of the show weren't as good or as popular, which means that a reboot will be a big risk.

3) Everybody Loves Raymond

This 90s sitcom stars Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, Doris Roberts, Peter Boyle, Madylin Sweeten, and Monica Horan. The story revolves around Raymond Barone, a successful sportswriter, and his family.

With three young children, there is always a lot happening in the house, especially with Ray's obnoxious parents and jealous brother living right across the street.

Winning a total of 15 Emmy Awards, this 90s sitcom was extremely popular back in the day. Two of the show's most interesting characters were Marie and Frank Barone. Since the actors playing the roles, Doris May Roberts and Peter Lawrence Boyle, have passed away, a reboot of this classic would definitely not feel the same.

4) Dharma and Greg

Starring Jenna Elfman and Thomas Gibson, the story of this 90s sitcom revolves around a young couple who get married on their first date despite being polar opposites. The show was a big hit and ran for five seasons.

The sitcom earned Elfman a Golden Globe in 1999 for Best Actress (Image via ABC)

The first couple of seasons were entertaining and fun, but the 90s sitcom got repetitive after a while. It was nice to see a couple who are very different from each other trying to make their relationship work, but there are plenty of new shows that work on the same principle and do it much better.

It was fun while it lasted, but a reboot would not be worthwhile.

These 90s sitcoms should definitely be on your watchlist, but it would be best to keep them off the reboot list.

