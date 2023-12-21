Friends star Matt LeBlanc was seen in public for the first time since the death of Matthew Perry 

Matt LeBlanc is famous for playing the beloved character Joey Tribbiani from Friends. The actor shared a serious bromance with Matthew Perry's Chandler Bing, and the pair always brought smiles to viewers' faces whenever they shared the screen space.

LeBlanc was spotted enjoying dinner with friends in Malibu in a rare public sighting, which comes many weeks after the tragic death of Matthew Perry on October 28, 2023. Matthew Perry was found underwater in his hot tub by his assistant, but it was too late when the emergency services were called. The Los Angeles County medical examiner just determined that "the acute effects of ketamine" were the cause of Matthew Perry's unexpected death.

Matt LeBlanc, 56, was spotted outside a very acclaimed restaurant in Malibu. He looked relaxed and much different from when he was last spotted at the funeral of his co-star Matthew Perry.

Matt LeBlanc sighted outside Nobu, Malibu - A rare public appearance since the death of Matthew Perry

Matt LeBlanc spotted outside Nobu, Malibu (image via Daily Mail)

Everyone has to move on with their lives, and following the death of close friend and co-star Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc was spotted on a night out with the boys to get dinner.

On Tuesday night, the 56-year-old Friends star was seen having dinner at Nobu in Malibu with a few of his male buddies in a rare public sighting. LeBlanc appeared to be in considerably better spirits in pictures acquired by the Daily Mail than he did during his only sighting, which occurred just a few days following the tragic passing of Matthew Perry, his co-star on Friends.

Per the reports and pictures obtained by Daily Mail, he even once broke into a huge smile while shaking hands with a friend under the valet umbrella, holding a large bundle of cash in one hand in preparation for the valet's arrival in his Mercedes Benz.

LeBlanc wore blue trousers, black leather shoes, and a green long-sleeve button-up shirt for his outing. His characteristic style of combing out his salt-and-pepper hair was in place. The encounter occurred more than a month after LeBlanc gave a moving homage to his roommate of ten years and on-screen best friend.

The post uploaded by Matt LeBlanc on Instagram was a personal tribute to his close friend and colleague. The caption for the post read,

"It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love."

As a tribute to the humor the two shared, he ended the post with the following,

"… And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

In a People interview from 2015, Matt LeBlanc raved about his connection with Perry, calling the actor his "little brother."

Since Matthew's passing, other actors from Friends have also been in the public eye—apart from his funeral, of course, which they all attended. Courteney Cox was spotted at dinner in Los Angeles, while David Schwimmer appeared publicly. The only ones not seen in public are Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.

Matthew Perry was someone who overcame addiction and was helping others overcome it, too. The Matthew Perry Foundation has been established to honor his addiction struggle and to help others struggling similarly.