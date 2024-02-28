From Ashes to New 2024 U.S headline tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

From Ashes to New 2024 U.S. headline tour is scheduled to be held from April 30, 2024, to June 13, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour, titled The Blackout Tour Pt. 2, is in support of the band's 2023 album of the same name.

The new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Denver, New York City, Philadelphia, and Kansas City, among others, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of From Ashes to New on February 27, 2024:

The artist presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed with the code NIGHTMARE. Simultaneously, a Citibank cardholder presale is also ongoing, which can be accessed with the first six digits of a valid Citibank card.

A Live Nation presale, with the code ENERGY for website users, will be available on February 28, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST. Mobile app users may use the code COVERT.

At the same time, several other presales, including Blabbermouth and Music Insiders presales, will be available for select dates through the official websites of individual presale providers.

General tickets will be available on March 1, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Once made public, tickets can be purchased via the band's official website or Ticketmaster.

From Ashes to New 2024 U.S. Headline tour dates and venues

American rock band From Ashes to New released their latest studio album, Blackout, on July 28, 2023. The album peaked at number 31 on the UK Rock album chart and at number 98 on the Swiss album chart, respectively.

After the release of the album, the band embarked on the first half of their album tour in 2023 and wrapped it up with a show at the Rapids Theater in New York on December 15, 2023.

Now From Ashes To New is set to embark on the second half of said tour, and they are bringing along several supporting performers and special guests with them, including Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah.

The full list of dates and venues for the From Ashes To New 2024 U.S headline tour is given below:

April 30, 2024 – Albany, New York at Empire Live

May 1, 2024 – Huntington, New York at The Paramount

May 2, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland at Baltimore Soundstage

May 4, 2024 – New Haven, Connecticut at Toad’s Place

May 5, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at TLA

May 6, 2024 – New York City, New York at The Gramercy Theatre

May 8, 2024 – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina at House of Blues

May 9, 2024 – Orlando, Florida – House of Blues

May 10, 2024 – Mobile, Alabama – Soul Kitchen

May 12, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Buckhead Theatre

May 13, 2024 – Chattanooga, Tennessee at The Signal

May 15, 2024 – Jacksonville, North Carolina at Hooligans

May 16, 2024 – Greensboro, North Carolina at Hangar 1819

May 18, 2024 – Rochester, New York at Water St. Music Hall

May 19, 2024 – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania at Wind Creek Event Center

May 20, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at House of Blues

May 21, 2024 – Madison, Wisconsin at The Sylvee

May 23, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at Uptown Theatre

May 24, 2024 – Des Moines, IA at Val Air Ballroom

May 25, 2024 – Davenport, Iowa at Capitol Theatre

May 27, 2024 – Houston, Texas at House of Blues

May 28, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Emo’s

May 29, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

May 30, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at The Aztec Theater

June 2, 2024 – Wichita, Kansas at Cotillion Ballroom

June 3, 2024 – Springfield, Missouri at Gillioz

June 5, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren

June 6, 2024 – San Diego, California at House of Blues

June 7, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at House of Blues

June 8, 2024 – Santa Ana, California at Observatory OC

June 11, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Depot

June 12, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Summit

June 13, 2024 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

July 19, 2024 – Caddott, Wisconsin at Rock Fest

September 20, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at Upheaval Fest

September 21, 2024 – Mansfield, Ohio at Inkcarceration

September 27, 2024 – Louisville, Kentucky at Louder Than Life

As part of the upcoming tour, From Ashes To New is also set to perform in many festivals this year, including Louder Than Life, Upheaval Fest, and Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, among others.