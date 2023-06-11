FROM season 2 episode 8 release date, air time, plot, and more details explored

Season 2 Episode 8 of FROM will be released on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 11 pm ET/8 pm PT on MGM+. The show has become a fan favorite over the past few weeks as its horror gradually gets grimmer. While season 1 did a decent job introducing fans to the characters, season 2 has shattered all expectations by turning the story into a tale of lies, deceit, and terror.

FROM narrates the tale of a town ravaged by an undying curse. Many mysteries regarding it are slowly unraveling, but one thing that is unchanging about the town is that once you enter, you can never leave. The show stars Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Shaun Majumder, and several others.

FROM season 2 episode 8: Jim and Randall to partner up

The upcoming episode of the show is titled Forest for the Trees. It is directed by Brad Turner and written by John Griffin & Vivian Lee.

Here is a promotional clip for the episode released by MGM+:

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"In their pursuit of the truth about the town, Jim and Randall hatch a dangerous plan; meanwhile, a new form of terror is brewing."

From the above promo and synopsis, we learn that Jim and Randall are going to join hands to get to the bottom of the occurrences in the town. They believe that there is some conspiracy, and some members are a part of it. They even theorized that everything could be part of a massive experiment.

Apart from that, Jade and Tabitha will explore the mysterious tunnels, while Boyd and Kenny will try to figure out a way to kill the monsters. He is heard suggesting Kenny dip bullets in the dead monster's bile and fire at the live ones. Our heroes might finally find a way to escape.

What happened in the previous episode of FROM?

Season 2 episode 7 of the show was titled Belly of the Beast.

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"Boyd and Kristi seek to capitalize on a new discovery; Jim finds an unlikely ally in the volatile Randall."

The highlight of the previous episode was the clinic crew dissecting the corpse of the horrific creature. Although they were frightened at first, they mustered the courage to cut it open, only to find that its insides were dry and human-like. The episode even saw Tabitha reveal to Jade the tunnels she was attacked in.

FROM synopsis

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the forest including the terrifying creatures that come out at night."

It was created by John Griffin for Epix. The network recently rebranded itself as MGM+. Executive producers of the show include Rola Bauer, Lindsay Dunn, Michael Wright, Nancy Cotton, Anthony & Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Jack Bender, John Griffin, Jeff Pinkner, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Scott Rosenberg.

Season 2 Episode 8 of FROM will be released on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 11 pm ET/8 pm PT on MGM+.

Poll : 0 votes