Garth Brooks Las Vegas Residency 2024: Dates, presale, how to get tickets, and all you need to know 

Garth Brooks Las Vegas Residency 2024 is scheduled to be held from April 18, 2024 to December 22, 2024, at the The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. The residency will be a continuation of the singer's 2023 residency in the same venue.

The singer announced the latest dates of the residency via a post on his official Instagram page on November 20, 2023, delighting fans who have been demanding more shows.

Presale for the tour will begin on November 21, 2023 at 10 am PT and can be accessed exclusively by Citibank Cardholders through Citi Entertainment official website. There is also a Live Nation presale, which will begin on November 22, 2023, at 10 am PT, and can be accessed with the code "BACKSTAGE."

General tickets will be available from November 27, 2024 at 10 am PT. Although ticket prices have not been announced yet, they can be purchased via Ticketmaster when available.

Garth Brooks Las Vegas Residency 2024 dates explored

Garth Brooks began his Las Vegas Residency on May 17, 2023, which is slated to continue till December 16, 2023. The residency has been immensely popular, resulting in its extension to the newly announced 2024 edition.

The full list of dates for the Garth Brooks Las Vegas Residency 2024 at the The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada is given below:

April 18, 2024

April 20, 2024

April 21, 2024

April 25, 2024

April 27, 2024

April 28, 2024

May 2, 2024

May 4, 2024

May 5, 2024

June 26, 2024

June 28, 2024

June 29, 2024

July 3, 2024

July 5, 2024

July 6, 2024

July 10, 2024

July 12, 2024

July 13, 2024

September 26, 2024

September 28, 2024

September 29, 2024

October 3, 2024

October 5, 2024

October 6, 2024

October 10, 2024

October 12, 2024

October 13, 2024

December 5, 2024

December 7, 2024

December 8, 2024

December 12, 2024

December 14, 2024

December 15, 2024

December 19, 2024

December 21, 2024

December 22, 2024

Garth Brooks' music career boasts several diamond certified albums

Garth Brooks released his epynomously titled debut studio album, Garth Brooks, on April 12, 1989. The diamond certified album peaked at number 13 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The singer released his second studio album, No Fences, on August 27, 1990, which went on to become another diamond certified album. It also peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart and remains the singer's most successful album till date.

The album also won a number of awards, including Album of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards for two consequetive years in 1990 and 1991. It also won the Album of Year award at the 1991 CMA Awards.

The singer's third studio album, Ropin' the Wind, which was released on September 2, 1991, peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 album chart. The diamond certified album also won the Album of the Year award at the 1991 Academy of Country Music Awards as well as at the 1992 CMA Awards.

The singer released his fourth studio album, The Chase, on September 14, 1992. This album, which also enjoys diamond certification, peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 album chart. The album also won the Album of the Year award at the 1992 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Meanwhile, In Pieces, Garth Brook's fifth studio album, was released on August 31, 1993. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as on the Australian album chart. In Pieces also won the Album of the Year award at the 1994 Academy of Country Music Awards.