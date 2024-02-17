Gary Numan Tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Gary Numan Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 19, 2024, to June 1, 2024, in venues across the mainland UK and Scotland. The tour will celebrate the 45th anniversary of the singer's first studio album, The Pleasure Principle, as well as the final album of his band, Tubway Army, Replicas.

Gary Numan announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Glasgow, Bournemouth, Newcastle Upon Tyne, and Manchester, among others, via a post on this official Instagram account on February 16, 2024.

The presale for the tour will be available on February 21, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time and can be accessed by registering for it on the Gigs and Tours page or via the link provided in his official social media bio. Registration for the presale is available until February 20, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. local time.

General tickets will be available on February 23, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased at the official website of Gary Numan or via third-party vendors such as Ticketmaster.

Gary Numan Tour 2024: Dates and venues

Gary Numan will start the year with a joint tour with The Ministry across North America, playing across the continent from late February to early April, with the tour currently scheduled to end with a show in Tuscon, Arizona, on April 5, 2024.

After his North American tour, the singer will embark on his newly announced UK and Scotland tour. The full list of dates and venues for the Gary Numan 2024 UK tour is given below:

May 19, 2024 – Norwich, UK at LCR

May 20, 2024 – Sheffield, UK at Leadmill

May 21, 2024 – Glasgow, UK at SWG3

May 23, 2024 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK at Newcastle Upon Tyne NX

May 24, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Ritz

May 25, 2025 – London, UK at Roundhouse

May 27, 2024 – Bristol, UK at O2 Academy Bristol

May 28, 2024 – Cardiff, Wales(UK) at Tramshed

May 30, 2024 – Bournemouth, UK at O2 Academy Bournemouth

May 31, 2024– Birmingham, UK at O2 Institute

June 1, 2024 – Nottingham, UK at Rock City

The dates and venues for the previously announced Gary Numan joint tour with The Ministry are also given below:

February 27, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Warfield

February 29, 2024 – Eugene, Oregon at McDonald Theatre

March 1, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Roseland Theater

March 2, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Showbox SoDo

March 3, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Commodore Ballroom

March 5, 2024 – Calgary, Alberta at Palace Theatre

March 6, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta at Midway Music Hall

March 8, 2024 – Winnipeg, Manitoba at Burton Cummings Theatre

March 9, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Fillmore

March 10, 2024 – Madison, Wisconsin at The Sylvee

March 12, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Kemba Live

March 13, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Royal Oak Music Theater

March 14, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Aragon Ballroom

March 16, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at History

March 17, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at MTelus

March 18, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Roadrunner

March 19, 2024 – New York, New York at Terminal 5

March 20, 2024 – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania at Wind Creek Casino

March 22, 2024 – Cherokee, North Carolina at Harrah’s Cherokee

March 23, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Hard Rock Live

March 24, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Jannus Landing

March 26, 2024 – Birmingham, Alabama at Avondale

March 27, 2024 – Biloxi, Mississippi at Hard Rock Casino Biloxi

March 29, 2024 – Houston, Texas at House of Blues

March 30, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at The Factory

March 31, 2024 – Tulsa, Oklahoma at Tulsa Theater

April 2, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Mission Ballroom

April 4, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

April 5, 2024 – Tucson, Arizona at Rialto Theatre

The Tubway Army, with Gary Numan in the lead, released their final studio album, Replicas, on April 4, 1979. A critically acclaimed album that drew heavy inspiration from science fiction, the album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK album chart.

The Pleasure Principle, Gary Numan's solo debut, is a continuation of the dystopian themes introduced in the final Tubway Army album and was equally successful when released on September 7, 1979, also peaking as a chart-topper on the UK album chart.

