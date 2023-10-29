Gen V episode 8: Major spoilers to expect

Gen V episode 8, which is also the season finale, is slated to drop on November 3, 2023, on Prime Video. The much-anticipated episode is expected to answer many questions that cropped up throughout season 1 while providing the foundation to lead to season 2 of the show. Gen V has already been renewed for a second run and the first season is likely to end in a cliffhanger.

The Godolkin students are pitched in opposite factions of thought and the final episode will shine the light on which school of thought wins. Moreover, there is more to catch up within the campus after Dean Shetty’s death and the Woods experiment jeopardized. A rising villain in Victoria Neuman is predicted but for the next season or in The Boys season 4. Adding to the events, a death is also predicted in Gen V episode 8.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for episodes 7 and 8.

Death, rioting and drama expected in Gen V episode 8

Neuman's arrival has prompted riots and unrest among students (Image via Prime Video)

Dean Indira Shetty is dead due to Cate’s manipulation and the students may want to cover that up. Though divided into two streams of beliefs about the supes’ existence, the students may all come together to hide the facts about Shetty’s death.

Cate and Sam may team up with the other rioting students. It is likely that a brawl will break out on the campus and the Godolkin students will fight each other. It may happen that Neuman or the Vought heads appoint someone else in place of Shetty. It could be someone from Neuman’s team.

A death is predicted in Gen V episode 8. However, there is no hint about the character. It could be one of the students caught in the riots or one of those experimented on in the Woods. It could be Emma or Andre. However, the most likely person would be Andre’s father Polarity who is already in the hospital.

Marie is expected to improve her abilities and use her powers better in Gen V episode 8, as would the others. However, Cate’s powers are too powerful and too sinister. She may want to manipulate or obliterate anyone at will. On top of that, her character is unstable making her an acquaintance Marie should be careful about.

Some questions that may not have an answer in Gen V episode 8

Of the various unexplained things that may be explored in season 2 if not in the upcoming episode, one is about Marie’s sister. While Marie Moreau has gotten embroiled in the happenings of the college, her biggest goal is to find her sister. Viewers will need to wait to know more on this thread.

Another issue that may not be covered in Gen V episode 8 is the true plan of Victoria Neuman. While campaigning for the VP’s post, she acquired the super-killing virus. Moreover, she hid her super abilities and claimed to be the secret benefactor of Marie. However, her real motive is still unclear.

Cate's role and Golden Boy's death are still mysteries (Image via Prime Video)

Tek-Knight was seen in one or two of the season 1 episodes. While he is significant in The Boys universe, here he was under-utilized. He stopped investigating Golden Boy’s death after receiving threats from Dean Shetty. Now, with Shetty dead, he may want to restart his mission. But if it is not possible in Gen V episode 8, he will likely have more action in season 2.

Furthermore, one of the Godolkin students was to be indicted among The Seven. It is still not clear who will it be. If not revealed in the upcoming episode, this thread will also be taken up in the next season. Also, Gen V episode 8 may lead directly to The Boys season 4 which may answer what would happen to the supe-killing virus.

A short revisit into Gen V episode 7

Marie and Andre in season 1 of Gen V (Image via Prime Video)

Episode 7 showed that the team stuck in Cate’s mind managed to come out alive and Cate was forgiven by all. However, when Jordan did not want to involve Cate in further actions, Cate proceeded to make rash moves. Within the university, Cate, Sam and a few others believe supes are minorities and deserve special treatment while Marie, Emma and Jordan believe otherwise.

Marie planned to get evidence against Shetty to lay before Victoria Neuman which she and Jordan tried to get from Shetty’s office. There they learnt the truth behind Shetty’s dislike for all supes. They also witnessed both Dr Cardosa’s visit to the office and Shetty’s interaction with Mallory.

After acquiring the evidence, Marie managed to meet Neuman backstage at the town hall. While she divulged all that she knew, Neuman asked her to concentrate on working towards her goal of getting into The Seven.

Cate managed to corner Dean Shetty and forced her to reveal all the truth about herself in front of the team of Marie and her team. After Shetty came out clean, Cate manipulated her to kill herself. On the other side, Neuman met Cardosa and took the super-killing virus before exploding Cardosa’s head.

Actions at Godolkin are ending for this season of Gen V (Image via Prime Video)

Watch out for the season finale, Gen V episode 8, scheduled to release on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 5 pm PT and on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 1 am BST, on Amazon Prime video.