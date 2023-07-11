Gera MX and Nanpa Básico Qué Chimba La Raza U.S. tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & more

Gera MX and Nanpa Basico have announced a new tour, titled Que' Chimba La Raza. The tour is scheduled to take place from August 31, 2023, to November 12, 2023, in venues across the US. The tour is the two singer's latest collaborative effort and will be in support of the former's latest album Mustang 65.

The duo announced the tour, which will feature performances in cities such as New York City, Chicago and Denver, via a post on MX's official Instagram page:

Presale for the tour will be available from July 12, 2023. Presale for the tour can be accessed via Ticketmaster (https://www.ticketmaster.com/gera-mx-tickets/artist/2773162)

Tickets for the tour will be available from July 13, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced but they can be availed via Songkick (https://www.songkick.com/artists/10060018-gera-mx/calendar).

Gera MX and Nanpa Basico head to the US in their latest collaboration

Que' Chimba La Raza is the latest collaboration between Gera MX and Nanpa Basico, with the duo's previous collaborations having included singles La Última, Penitencia, Lejos de Ti in 2018, 2021 and 2022, as well as their new single Prohibida, which was released on June 23, 2023.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Rollingstone, Gera MX announced he was looking forward to showcasing his new album live in the US:

"I’m very excited to return to the stage in the U.S, but this time with NanpaI. I love being in the States and I can’t wait to play my new album for my friends del otro lado"

The full list of dates and venues for the Gera MX and Nanpa Basico US tour is given below:

August 31, 2023 — Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern

September 1, 2023 — Anaheim, California at House of Blues

September 2, 2023 — San Francisco, California at The Fillmore

September 7, 2023 — Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall

September 8, 2023 — Dallas, Texas at The Pavilion at TMF

September 10, 2023 — Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren

November 2, 2023 — New York City , New York at Palladium Time Square

November 3, 2023 — Miami, Florida at Miami Beach Bandshell

November 5, 2023 — Atlanta, Georgia at Tabernacle

November 9, 2023 — Denver, Colorado at Fillmore Auditorium

November 12, 2023 — Chicago, Illinois at Radius Chicago

Tracing Gera MX and his music career

Gera MX was born in San Nicolás de los Garza, a suburb of Monterrey, Mexico. He spent his early years in San Luis Potosí. The singer had a chaotic childhood and gravitated to hip-hop and Mexican rap as a way to deal with his troubles.

Gera MX had his first major success in the form of his 2017 album, Los Niños Grandes No Juegan. The album became quickly popular on streaming sites and currently has been streamed more than 300 million times on Spotify.

The singer and Christian Nodal together had their first US chart breakthrough with the single Botellas Trans Botellas, which was released on April 23, 2021. The single debuted at number 60 on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart, the first regional Mexican song to ever do so.

