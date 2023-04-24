Ghost Australia Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues and more

Ghost, the Swedish metal band from Linköping, Sweden, is back with a new tour this year, which is scheduled to take place from October 3 to October 7, 2023, in venues across Australia. The new tour will be the first time the band will return to Australia since their time in the country in 2019.

The band announced the new tour, which will be preceded by the release of their new cover EP, titled Phantomime, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Presale for the tour begins on April 26, 2023, at 9 am AEST. Interested patrons must register at https://mailchi.mp/destroyalllines/ghost-sign-ups to gain access to the presale. General tickets for the tour will be available from April 28, 2023, at 9 am AEST. Prices for tickets have not been announced yet. All tickets and presales will be available from https://www.destroyalllines.com/tours/ghost.

Ghost is building momentum for their EP with the tour

Ghost is set to release a brand new EP, Phantomime, featuring the band's cover of classics by artists such as Genesis, Television, The Stranglers, Iron Maiden, and Tina Turner on May 18, 2023. The band teased the EP with the release of a single from the EP, their cover of the song Jesus He Knows Me, originally by Genesis.

The full list of dates and venues for the Ghost tour is given below:

October 3, 2023 - Sydney, Australia at Hordern Pavilion

October 4, 2023 - Melbourne, Australia at Margaret Court Arena

October 7, 2023 - Brisbane, Australia at Riverstage

This tour finds the band returning to the territory they're familiar with, as they played in these same three cities in 2019 as part of their run at the Download Festival. The 2023 tour will be the Swedish band's first headlining tour of the country.

Tracing Ghost and their music career

The band began as a collaboration between Tobias Forge and Gustaf Lindström in 2006. The duo then added other artists to the band after recording their first song, Stand by Him. Speaking in an exclusive interview with EMusic, Forge stated the following regarding the first song:

"Myself and the other guys are musicians, and we’ve been in several groups together in the past. And while being together in another band, Ghost started when I played a riff to everybody else. I said that this is probably the most heavy metal riff that has ever existed."

The vocalist continued:

Then I showed them the opening riff to “Stand By Him.” When the chorus came to me, it haunted my dreams. Every time I picked up the guitar, I ended up playing that progression, and when I fit the words in, it seemed to cry out for a Satanically-oriented lyric. This was in 2006.

The singer added:

"When we came up with the name Ghost, it seemed only natural to build on the foundation of this heavy imagery. Within that concept we were able to combine our love of horror films, and of course, the traditions of Scandinavian metal."

The band released their debut studio album, Opus Eponymous, on 18 October 2010, under the London-based independent label, Rise Above. The album peaked at number 30 on the Swedish album chart, as well as number 90 on the German album chart.

It achieved critical acclaim with its second studio album, Infestissumam, released on 10 April 2013. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Swedish album chart and also peaked at number 5 on the Finnish album chart as well as at number 8 on the Norwegian album chart.

Poll : 0 votes