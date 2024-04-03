Gleb Savchenko and Elena Belle’s dating timeline explored as ‘Dancing With the Stars’ pro splits with girlfriend

Dancing With the Stars professional Gleb Savchenko and longtime girlfriend and Swedish model Elena Belle have gone their separate ways, ending their relationship spanning around three years. In an April 2, 2024, Page Six interview, Savchenko revealed they had broken up a month ago. He wished his ex-girlfriend all the best and blamed the split on timing and things not working out.

Elena Belle and Gleb Savchenko started dating after meeting in the summer of 2021 via a mutual friend. Both of them have children from previous marriages. Savchenko told Page Six, regarding his breakup with Elena,

"There’s certain things that just didn’t work out."

Gleb Savchenko and Elena Belle met in 2021

Gleb Savchenko and Elena Belle began dating in the summer of 2021 after meeting through a mutual friend. An insider told Us Weekly that they met on July 4, 2021. The same insider told the outlet they took a secret vacation in August of the same year. The insider revealed,

"Gleb and Elena went on their first vacation together to Miami Beach and stayed at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort."

The person further added,

"They have bonded over their love of fitness and wellness and being single parents."

Elena Belle even shared a video clip of the duo spending time in a sauna while on the trip on social media. Another source told Us Weekly that they enjoyed their 5-star hotel spa treatments and other benefits and riding bikes at the hotel's bike path. The duo have shared multiple Instagram posts of spending time with each other on their respective accounts.

In an exclusive interview with Page Six published on April 2, Dancing With the Stars professional Gleb Savchenko revealed that he and Swedish model Elena Belle have split up. The 40-year-old told the outlet that they broke up about a month ago.

"It kind of just happened. People always say life happens, and sometimes I think, 'How did it even happen?'"

The 40-year-old had no hostility towards his former partner as he told the outlet that he and Belle had an "amazing" time when they were together, and he still loves her.

"She's an amazing mom, she’s an amazing person and everything. It's just the timing."

Gleb Savchenko added,

"We had been together for almost three years, and I had, like, the best time of my life with her. There’s certain things that just didn’t work out."

Savchenko wished her all the best for her future endeavors and was sure she would be fine as she was a "super hot girl and everything." He described her as a dream girl, a total package, and even "awesome" before revealing that he would miss her.

Before dating Elena Belle, Gleb Savchenko was married to professional dancer Elena Samodanova for 14 years until 2020. The duo even shared two daughters, Olivia and Zlata. However, in 2020, the couple announced their split. After an initial accusation of infidelity with his then Dancing With the Stars partner, Chrishell Stause, Samodanova has improved her relationship with Savchenko, as revealed in an Instagram QA.

According to IMDb, Elena Belle was born Natacha Peyre in Ibiza, Spain. She is a reality TV star who has participated in popular Swedish reality shows like Svenska Hollywoodfruar (Swedish Hollywood Women). Belle was also married to music producer Michael Theanne in 2016. Theanne passed away due to a heart attack in 2020, leaving behind Elena and their daughter Luna.

Rumors of a split between Elena Belle and Gleb Savchenko had surfaced on the internet before the Page Six interview. The rumors came as they suddenly decided to unfollow each other on Instagram, and it came as a surprise since the couple constantly interacted in the comments section.

Elena Belle has yet to release any statements on the situation.