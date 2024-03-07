Glitterbox 2024 at Hï Ibiza: Line-up, tickets, dates, location, and all you need to know

Glitterbox 2024 at Hï Ibiza is scheduled to be held every Sunday from May 5, 2024 to October 6, 2024, at the Hï Ibiza at Platja d'en Bossa, Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain. The annual concert festival is scheduled to host its 10th edition overall this year, having been conceptualized in 2014.
The festival this year will feature performances by artists such as Chaka Khan, Groove Amanda, Derrick Carter, and more. The 2024 edition was announced via a post on the official X page of Glitterbox 2024 on March 7, 2024.
Tickets for the Glitterbox 2024 festival are currently available from the official website of Hï Ibiza and are priced at an average of €65.00 per night. VIP tables can also be requested from the same website, the prices of which are not available as of the writing of this article.
Glitterbox 2024 at Hï Ibiza dates and venues explored
Glitterbox 2024 at Hï Ibiza is set to feature hundreds of artists, including Chaka Khan, throughout the course of the weekend concerts that the festival will host. Speaking about the upcoming edition in a press statement on March 7, 2024, Glitterbox Creative and Production Manager Amanda Hilton stated:
“I'm thrilled to be announcing our return to Hï Ibiza as we celebrate Glitterbox’s tenth year. We're teaming up once again with renowned photographer Haris Nukem, whose unique vision brings a fresh aesthetic to our 2024 campaign."
Hilton continued:
"Additionally, we're excited to welcome Studio Moross on board for the first time, adding a new dimension to our production. I can't wait for everyone to experience what we have in store; Romain Pissenem and the High Scream crew have once again exceeded expectations, taking our stage design to a whole new level."
The full list of dates for the 23-week long Glitterbox 2024 festival is given below:
- May 5, 2024
- May 12, 2024
- May 19, 2024
- May 26, 2024
- June 2, 2024
- June 9, 2024
- June 16, 2024
- June 23, 2024
- June 30, 2024
- July 7, 2024
- July 14, 2024
- July 21, 2024
- July 28, 2024
- August 4, 2024
- August 11, 2024
- August 18, 2024
- August 25, 2024
- September 1, 2024
- September 8, 2024
- September 15, 2024
- September 22, 2024
- September 29, 2024
- October 6, 2024
The most prominent artists performing at Glitterbox at Hï Ibiza 2024 festival are given below, while the full lineup can be found on the official website:
- Alan Dixon
- Aline Rocha
- Anna Collecta
- Armand Van Helden
- Aroop Roy
- Bellaire
- Ben Westbeech
- Bestley
- Breakbot & Irfane
- Busy P
- Carl Craig
- Catz 'N Dogz
- Coco & Breezy
- Chaka Khan
- Cody Currie
- Colleen 'Cosmo' Murphy
- Dan Shake
- Danny Krivit
- Dave Lee (JN)
- David Morales
- Dee Diggs
- Derrick Carter
- Dimitri From Paris
- Dirty Channels
- DJ Harvey
- DJ Holographic
- DJ Pippi
- DJ Spen
- Eats Everything
- Eileen
- Eli Escobar
- Fat Tony
- Flight Facilities (DJ Set)
- Floorplan
- Girls of the Internet (DJ Set)
- Groove Armada (DJ Set)
- Heidi Lawden
- Hifi Sean
- Horse Meat Disco
- Inner City (DJ Set)
- Jamie 3:26
- Jayda G
- Jellybean Benitez
- Jitwam
- JKriv
- John Morales
- Jonjo Jury
- Joshua James
- Joshua Lang
- Katie Goodman
- Kenny Dope
- Kerri Chandler
- Kiddy Smile
- Kirollus
- Larse
- Lev
- Louie Vega
- Lovebirds
- Luke Solomon
- Make A Dance
- Makèz
- Masters At Work
- Melon Bomb
- Melvo Baptiste
- Michael Gray
- Mike Dunn
- Minna
- Mousse T.
- Mr. Scruff
- Myd
- Natasha Diggs
- Nightmares On Wax
- Norman Jay MBE
- Pabels
- Purple Disco Machine
- Rich Medina
- Rimarkable
- Riva Starr
- Roger Sanchez
- Ruby Savage
- Sam Karlson
- Seamus Haji
- Shakedown
- Smokin Jo
- Sophie Lloyd
- Sunny Cheeba
- Suze Ijó
- Tedd Patterson
- The Brothers Macklovitch
- The Illustrious Blacks
- The Shapeshifters
- There Is No Planet Earth
- Todd Terry
- Waajeed
- Yasmin
- Young Pulse
- Zach Witness
Glitterbox 2024 is taking place at the Hï Ibiza, which is considered one of the most exclusive and widely known nightclubs in the world and a centerpiece of nightlife in Ibiza, Spain. Glitterbox was founded as a label and an event by Simone Dimore and also features events in clubs such as Printworks in London, The Warehouse Project in New York City, and The Rex Club in Paris.