Glitterbox 2024 at Hï Ibiza: Line-up, tickets, dates, location, and all you need to know

Glitterbox 2024 at Hï Ibiza is scheduled to be held every Sunday from May 5, 2024 to October 6, 2024, at the Hï Ibiza at Platja d'en Bossa, Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain. The annual concert festival is scheduled to host its 10th edition overall this year, having been conceptualized in 2014.

The festival this year will feature performances by artists such as Chaka Khan, Groove Amanda, Derrick Carter, and more. The 2024 edition was announced via a post on the official X page of Glitterbox 2024 on March 7, 2024.

Tickets for the Glitterbox 2024 festival are currently available from the official website of Hï Ibiza and are priced at an average of €65.00 per night. VIP tables can also be requested from the same website, the prices of which are not available as of the writing of this article.

Glitterbox 2024 at Hï Ibiza dates and venues explored

Glitterbox 2024 at Hï Ibiza is set to feature hundreds of artists, including Chaka Khan, throughout the course of the weekend concerts that the festival will host. Speaking about the upcoming edition in a press statement on March 7, 2024, Glitterbox Creative and Production Manager Amanda Hilton stated:

“I'm thrilled to be announcing our return to Hï Ibiza as we celebrate Glitterbox’s tenth year. We're teaming up once again with renowned photographer Haris Nukem, whose unique vision brings a fresh aesthetic to our 2024 campaign."

Hilton continued:

"Additionally, we're excited to welcome Studio Moross on board for the first time, adding a new dimension to our production. I can't wait for everyone to experience what we have in store; Romain Pissenem and the High Scream crew have once again exceeded expectations, taking our stage design to a whole new level."

The full list of dates for the 23-week long Glitterbox 2024 festival is given below:

May 5, 2024

May 12, 2024

May 19, 2024

May 26, 2024

June 2, 2024

June 9, 2024

June 16, 2024

June 23, 2024

June 30, 2024

July 7, 2024

July 14, 2024

July 21, 2024

July 28, 2024

August 4, 2024

August 11, 2024

August 18, 2024

August 25, 2024

September 1, 2024

September 8, 2024

September 15, 2024

September 22, 2024

September 29, 2024

October 6, 2024

The most prominent artists performing at Glitterbox at Hï Ibiza 2024 festival are given below, while the full lineup can be found on the official website:

Alan Dixon

Aline Rocha

Anna Collecta

Armand Van Helden

Aroop Roy

Bellaire

Ben Westbeech

Bestley

Breakbot & Irfane

Busy P

Carl Craig

Catz 'N Dogz

Coco & Breezy

Chaka Khan

Cody Currie

Colleen 'Cosmo' Murphy

Dan Shake

Danny Krivit

Dave Lee (JN)

David Morales

Dee Diggs

Derrick Carter

Dimitri From Paris

Dirty Channels

DJ Harvey

DJ Holographic

DJ Pippi

DJ Spen

Eats Everything

Eileen

Eli Escobar

Fat Tony

Flight Facilities (DJ Set)

Floorplan

Girls of the Internet (DJ Set)

Groove Armada (DJ Set)

Heidi Lawden

Hifi Sean

Horse Meat Disco

Inner City (DJ Set)

Jamie 3:26

Jayda G

Jellybean Benitez

Jitwam

JKriv

John Morales

Jonjo Jury

Joshua James

Joshua Lang

Katie Goodman

Kenny Dope

Kerri Chandler

Kiddy Smile

Kirollus

Larse

Lev

Louie Vega

Lovebirds

Luke Solomon

Make A Dance

Makèz

Masters At Work

Melon Bomb

Melvo Baptiste

Michael Gray

Mike Dunn

Minna

Mousse T.

Mr. Scruff

Myd

Natasha Diggs

Nightmares On Wax

Norman Jay MBE

Pabels

Purple Disco Machine

Rich Medina

Rimarkable

Riva Starr

Roger Sanchez

Ruby Savage

Sam Karlson

Seamus Haji

Shakedown

Smokin Jo

Sophie Lloyd

Sunny Cheeba

Suze Ijó

Tedd Patterson

The Brothers Macklovitch

The Illustrious Blacks

The Shapeshifters

There Is No Planet Earth

Todd Terry

Waajeed

Yasmin

Young Pulse

Zach Witness

Glitterbox 2024 is taking place at the Hï Ibiza, which is considered one of the most exclusive and widely known nightclubs in the world and a centerpiece of nightlife in Ibiza, Spain. Glitterbox was founded as a label and an event by Simone Dimore and also features events in clubs such as Printworks in London, The Warehouse Project in New York City, and The Rex Club in Paris.