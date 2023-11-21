"Going to be wild": Netizens react to OpenAI employees' demand of ex-CEO Sam Altman's reappointment and board members' resignation

OpenAI has found itself in deep waters as more than 95% of the staff has threatened to quit, demanding that all the board members resign from the organization and ex-CEO Sam Altman be reappointed. In fact, around 700 workers are demanding the return of Altman, and the list also includes the CTO Mira Murati and COO Brad Lightcap.

The letter by the OpenAI staff to the board members stated that Altman’s firing had “jeopardized all of this work and the mission of the company.” The employees also stated how they would be willing to join Sam Altman at Microsoft if the board did not resign.

The letter to the board members of OpenAI stated:

“Your actions have made it obvious that you are incapable of overseeing OpenAI. We are unable to work for or with people who lack competence, judgement and care for our mission and employees. We, the undersigned may choose to resign from the company nand join the newly announced Microsoft subsidiary run by Sam Altman and Greg Brockman. Microsoft has assured us that there are positions for all the OpenAI employees at the new subsidiary.”

Altman was hired by Microsoft just hours after the OpenAI board of directors failed to negotiate with the former CEO over the weekend. Post his departure, former Twitch CEO and co-founder Emmett Shear has been named interim CEO.

Social media users poured in their opinions on the whole situation as more than 700 employees threatened the board of directors to resign. (Image via @rawsalerts / Twitter)

The ensuing chaos at OpenAI garnered a lot of attention from the masses, who are pouring in their opinions on the whole fiasco. One social media user commented on the whole situation and noted that it would be "wild" to see how the situation develops.

Heated debate sparks on social media as around 700 OpenAI employees threaten to leave the organization

OpenAI has gained a lot of popularity in the past year and has become a household name among social media users. Hence, when the news about nearly 700 people threatening the board of directors to resign broke online, social media users began sharing their opinions on the same.

At the moment, the board of directors have not commented on the demands. However, employees have reportedly claimed that the list of people joining the majority of the employees asking for board members’ resignation is increasing every day.