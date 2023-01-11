"Gonna cancel it before it even premieres": Fans skeptical about Netflix adapting Adam Silvera's They Both Die at the End

Netflix has bagged an opportunity to bring Adam Silvera's They Both Die at the End, to the small screen, and fans on Twitter haven't taken the news well.

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny, and Drew Comins are executive producers of the upcoming show. As of now, the series is in development, and there is no news about a release date.

They Both Die at the End is a No. 1 New York Times bestselling young adult novel, written by Adam Silvera. The novel focuses on Mateo and Rufus, two teenage boys who realize that they only have one day left to live. Silvera is also known for novels like More Happy Than Not, and History Is All You Left Me. His novels are usually young adult and LGBTQ-themed.

Fans have claimed that the miniseries is going to be the worst show of all time and Netflix is going to "cancel it before it even premieres," calling out Netflix's recent spree of canceling shows. Over the past few months, Netflix has canceled Resident Evil, Inside Job, Warrior Nun, 1899, and many other shows, leaving fans furious and disappointed.

Fans on Twitter unimpressed with the announcement of They Both Die at the End series adaptation

Bad Bunny, who has acted in films like F9, Bullet Train, and El Muerto will be making his executive production debut with the upcoming show. Bad Bunny's inclusion in the production was random given that he does have experience in acting but not in producing.

Netizens are now saying that making a miniseries out of the novel wasn't needed because the book itself was terrible.

Fans posted hilarious memes indicating they don't care about the book or the movie. They blatantly said that they would not watch the miniseries and called the 2017 novel the "worst book ever."

What is the novel They Both Die at the End about?

They Both Die at the End follows the teenagers Mateo and Rufus, who discover that they only have one day left to live.

The novel's synopsis, according to Goodreads, is as follows:

"On September 5, a little after midnight, Death-Cast calls Mateo Torrez and Rufus Emeterio to give them some bad news: They’re going to die today."

The synopsis continues:

"Mateo and Rufus are total strangers, but, for different reasons, they’re both looking to make a new friend on their End Day. The good news: There’s an app for that. It’s called the Last Friend, and through it, Rufus and Mateo are about to meet up for one last great adventure—to live a lifetime in a single day."

They Both Die at the End is a New York Times and IndieBound best seller, as well as a Junior Library Guild selection. BuzzFeed named it one of the best young adult books of the decade. It has also been analyzed in academic journals for its representation of teens of color from the LGBTQ community.

