Good Bones season 8: Meet the cast

The new season of Good Bones will premiere on August 15 at 9 pm ET on HGTV. This show features Starsiak Hawk and her mother Karen E Laine. Their hometown, Indianapolis, will be the setting for the show, where the two ladies will remodel houses. The upcoming season of this show will be its last.

They will be assisted in this process by their crew, including Tad Starsiak. Going by Hammer's Instagram page, a company owned by Starsiak Hawk, here are some of the things fans can expect from the upcoming season of the show, Good Bones:

“This season, Mina will help both of her younger siblings, her sister Kelsy and brother Tad, to reimagine their new homes, while the rest of the Good Bones crew take on a slew of new renovation projects.”

In addition, it mentioned:

“The season opener will follow Mina, Karen and the team as they revamp a junk-filled duplex, complete with an attic space and a basement, located in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood. To turn a profit, Mina will transform the attic into a rental income unit for the new homeowners by adding bedrooms, a kitchen and living room, all with a modern touch.”

Good Bones season 8 will also feature Starsiak Hawk's siblings

1) Starsiak Hawk

The owner of Two Chicks and a Hammer, Mina Starsiak Hawk, is also a realtor and an author. Currently, she lives with her family in Indianapolis. She married Steve Hawk in 2016, and the couple has two children together, Jack and Charlie, and three dogs, Frank, Beatrice, and Sophie.

A real estate agent, Mina Starsiak Hawk has also appeared in shows such as Rock the Block and A Very Brady Renovation.

2) Karen E Laine

60-year-old Karen E Laine lives in Richmond, Indiana, United States. She earned her law degree at the IU McKinney School of Law. Furthermore, her HGTV description mentions the following:

“Karen E Laine, a former attornery, brings legal expertise, community-mindfulness and spirited enthusiasm to the unique home-renovation team featured in the HGTV series Good Bones.”

In addition to this, she has also appeared on shows like A Very Brady Renovation and Brother vs. Brother.

3) Tad Starsiak

Tad Starsiak is Mina Starsiak Hawk's brother and helps her renovate beautiful houses. He works for her sister's company, Two Chicks and a Hammer, as a project manager. Along with this, Tad also has his own clothing line called Love Heals. In addition, Tad's bio is described as follows on HGTV:

"Tad Starsiak is Mina's half-brother — and you may also know him as "the demo dude." While he undoubtedly has a way of wrecking old structures to make way for Karen and Mina’s beautiful renovation concepts, he also plays a vital role in pulling each project together."

On August 8, 2023, Starsiak Hawk revealed on her podcast that she is ending the show after this season. Although Karen E Laine resigned from Two Chicks and a Hammer in 2019, she appears on the show to support her daughter. On the podcast, Starsiak Hawk explained how she and the network made the decision to end the show, Good Bones.

In addition to expressing how important this show has been to her, Starsiak Hawk also spoke about the many responsibilities she has to handle and how sometimes it gets difficult to manage everything. According to her:

“They’ve seen me get engaged, get married, be a foster parent to my niece, have Jack, go through IVF, have Charlie, and then all just the regular daily struggles. And I think y’all would agree, but you’re hardest and maybe meanest to the people closest to you because it’s safe, so we’ve kind of become family for each other and kind of done that.”

Fans can also catch the latest season of Good Bones on August 15 at 9 pm ET on HGTV.