Good Trouble season 5 episode 2 recap: Is Mariana the new CEO of Spekulate? 

After Evan was injured, in the latest episode of Good Trouble, he made Mariana the new CEO of Spekulate. Even though she was not happy with his decision, she took the responsibility upon her shoulder and asked her sister Callie to support her.

Good Trouble is currently in its fifth season. The latest episode, titled It Was Not Your Fault But Mine, was directed by Sadé Clacken Joseph and written by Megan Lynn & Wade Solomon. It aired on March 23, 2023, on Freeform.

The official synopsis of this episode read:

"Callie returns to the Coterie to support Mariana in a time of crisis; Gael searches for Isabella and his baby; When a member of the Coterie anonymously submits a complaint, Alice tracks down the secret critic; Luca digs into his past."

Good Trouble season 5 episode 2 recap: Can Mariana handle her new responsibility?

The episode began with Mariana and Joaquin cleaning the truck and other things after Evan was shot the previous night. Both were visibly stressed about it.

Callie told Mariana that she had no obligation to be Evan's proxy and that he had no right to make her the acting CEO of Spekulate without her permission. When the latter visited Eva, he instructed her about going into hostile territory like she used to.

Luca met with his aunt, who told him that he looked exactly like his mother, adding that he was born in Calgary. Meanwhile, Alice was adamant about finding out who was leaving rude notes about her management in the suggestion box.

Callie checked in to see Gael and he told her about Isabella leaving with his daughter. She offered to help him petition for custody and visitation.

Isabella took Lyric to her favorite nanny's house. She told the nanny that she was paranoid that Gael would take Lyric away from her because he felt that she was not capable of being a mother.

Callie told Malika that she was dating Jamie. Frustrated with the rude notes, Alice passed out a survey on her behavior. Joaquin apologized to Callie for getting her sister into trouble. He added that she would be going underground for a while.

With no other option, an exasperated Gael reached out to Isabella's father to tell him that his daughter had taken their baby somewhere. Lucia told Davia that things with his aunt are going well and that he will be moving in with her.

Mariana informed Callie that she was willing to be Evan's proxy and also added that the latter could leave if she was not supportive of her decision. She later showed up at Spekulate and saw all the changes done since she was gone. Dylan told her that if the board thought that she was unfit to run the company in the next 30 days, she was going to get fired.

What is Good Trouble about?

Created by Joanna Johnson, Bradley Bredeweg, and Peter Paige, Good Trouble is a spin-off of the Freeform show The Fosters. It follows the story of the characters, Callie & Mariana sharing new experiences after moving to Los Angeles.

The official synopsis of Good Trouble reads:

"Callie & Mariana have graduated and moved to downtown Los Angeles. The sisters navigate love, s*x, and the complicated relationships that come with living in a new city in your 20s."

The show stars Maia Mitchell as Callie Adams Foster, Cierra Ramirez as Mariana Adams Foster, Zuri Adele as Malika Williams, Sherry Cola as Alice Kwan, Tommy Martinez as Gael Martinez, Roger Bart as Judge Curtis Wilson, Emma Hunton as Davia Moss, Josh Pence as Dennis Cooper, Beau Mirchoff as Jamie Hunter, Bryan Craig as Joaquin Peréz, Priscilla Quintana as Isabella Tavez, and Booboo Stewart as Luca Ryusaki.

