Graham Nash Australian tour 2024: Tickets, dates, venues and more

Legendary musician and songwriter Graham Nash has excited his fans Down Under by announcing an eight-date headline tour across Australia. The tour is set to celebrate an incredible 60 years of him creating music and sharing stories with audiences around the world.

Graham Nash's Australian tour is in support of his seventh solo album, aptly titled Now, which was released in May of this year through BMG. The album has received critical acclaim and showcases Nash's continued ability to craft timeless melodies and poignant lyrics.

It follows the success of his 2022 live album, Songs For Beginners / Wild Tales, and his 2018 compilation album, Over The Years.

Tickets for all eight shows in Australia go on sale this Thursday, September 14, 2023, via his official website. Fans can also follow his social media accounts for the latest news about the tour.

Graham Nash's Australian tour will begin in Melbourne and end in Tweed Heads

Graham Nash will kick off the tour with his Melbourne concert, scheduled for March 7, 2024. After performing across multiple cities, he will finally wrap up his tour with a concert in Tweed Heads on March 27, 2024.

Here is a full list of the dates and venues of the tour:

March 7, 2024 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

March 13, 2024 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

March 16, 2024 – His Majesty’s Theatre, Perth WA

March 19, 2024 – Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

March 20, 2024 – Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

March 23, 2024 – Anitas Theatre, Wollongong NSW

March 26, 2024 – Qpac Concert Hall, Brisbane QLD

March 27, 2024 – Twin Towns, Tweed Heads NSW

Graham Nash is an English singer-songwriter with a Grammy award and eight nominations to his name

Graham Nash has been a prominent figure in the music industry for over six decades. Born in Blackpool, England, he embarked on his musical journey during the mid-'50s.

In 1961, Nash and his schoolmate Allan Clarke formed the Hollies, a band that would go on to define a specific segment of '60s harmony-laden guitar pop. Hits like Stay, I'm Alive, and Look Through Any Window propelled them to international stardom. Nash's songwriting prowess played a pivotal role in shaping the band's success.

In the late '60s, Nash joined forces with David Crosby and Stephen Stills to form Crosby, Stills & Nash, later joined by Neil Young. Their self-titled debut album became a sensation, featuring classics like Marrakesh Express and Suite: Judy Blue Eyes.

In 2023, Nash released Now, a testament to his enduring relevance. This album, featuring collaborations with former Hollies bandmate Allan Clarke, tackled contemporary social and political issues.

Graham Nash's legacy as a musician, songwriter, and artist endures, resonating with audiences worldwide. His six-decade-long musical journey serves as a timeless inspiration to artists and music enthusiasts, solidifying his place in the annals of music history.