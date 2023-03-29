Grey's Anatomy's season 19 episode 12 release date, time, plot, and more details

Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 12 is expected to drop on ABC on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time). One of the most popular shows on cable TV, Grey's Anatomy has been on air for many years now and has garnered high praise from critics, thanks to its intriguing storyline, characters, and performances by the cast.

The ongoing 12th season of the medical drama series has been in the news, mainly due to lead actress Ellen Pompeo's departure midway. The show also features Chanda Wilson, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, and many others playing crucial supporting roles.

Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 12 focuses on the doctors trying to deal with a lockdown

A brief 30-second promo for Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 12 briefly depicts a number of pivotal moments set to unfold in the latest episode of the show. Titled Pick Yourself Up, the new episode will focus on the hospital going into a lockdown following recent events.

Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' short synopsis of the episode:

''In the immediate aftermath of shocking events at the clinic, the hospital goes on lockdown and the Grey Sloan doctors split up to save multiple lives; Maggie lands in hot water with Winston; Jules' roommate makes a surprise appearance.''

Not many other details regarding the upcoming episode have been revealed at this point, but viewers can expect a number of interesting events to unfold as the current season seems to have reached the halfway stage.

The previous episode, titled Training Day, focused on Dr. Addison making a memorable appearance at the hospital. Elsewhere, Nick and Bon got along well with each other, but the hospital soon witnessed a devastating event.

More details about Grey's Anatomy plot and cast

Grey's Anatomy focuses on the lives of several interns and doctors at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Until the 19th season, it focused majorly on protagonist Meredith Grey's life, whose involvement was reduced halfway through the season, when she departed the show.

Here's a short description of the show, as per ABC:

''The high-intensity medical drama follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions daily. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.''

Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey has received widespread critical acclaim and the character enjoys a huge fan following among viewers.

Pompeo is an established actress who's essayed a wide range of roles in both films and TV over the years. Her credits include Law & Order, Life of the Party, Art Heist, and Daredevil, to name a few.

The supporting cast of the show includes various other actors like Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd, Kelly McCreary as Dr. Maggie Pierce, James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber, and Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey, among many others.

Don't forget to watch the new episode of Grey's Anatomy season 19 on ABC on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

