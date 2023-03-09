Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 9 release date, time, promo and more details

The ninth episode of Grey's Anatomy season 19 is expected to air on ABC on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 9 pm ET, as per The Review Geek. The series' ongoing nineteenth season has been in the news recently as it features lesser involvement from lead actress Ellen Pompeo.

The show first premiered in 2005 and has since garnered a massive fan following from around the world. Numerous fans and critics consider it one of the most popular TV series of the 21st century.

Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 9 on ABC: Promo, recap, what to expect, and more details explored

A short 30-second promo for Grey's Anatomy season 19, episode 9, offers a glimpse of the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the latest episode. In the new episode, Simone is forced to make a crucial decision that could alter the course of her life as someone important from her past has returned.

Elsewhere, Mika and Lucas throw a party filled with surprises and drama. Here's a brief description of the upcoming episode, titled Love Don't Cost a Thing, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Simone is met with a life-changing decision upon the return of someone from her past; Blue and Jules shadow Maggie on a risky case; Jo and Link tend to a pregnant woman; Lucas and Mika throw a party filled with surprises.''

Not many other details about the new episode are known at this point, but fans can expect a lot of drama as season 19 has arrived at a crucial juncture. The previous episode, titled All Star, focused on the growing tension between Winston and Maggie. Meanwhile, Link is deeply anxious about his upcoming surgery on a prominent sportsperson.

The 19th season has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics and continues garnering high viewership ratings.

More details about Grey's Anatomy plot and cast

Grey's Anatomy is a medical drama series that explores the lives of many interns and doctors at a reputed hospital. It focuses on the various kinds of professional and personal challenges they must tackle every day and the tough decisions they're forced to make. Here's a brief excerpt from the series' official description, as per ABC:

''(The series) follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions daily. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.''

The show stars Ellen Pompeo in the lead role as Meredith Grey. Pompeo's portrayal of the protagonist has garnered widespread critical acclaim, and her performance is one of the series' biggest strong points.

Apart from Grey's Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo is known for her performances in numerous other films like Old School, Life of the Party, and Art Heist, to name a few. The rest of the supporting cast includes actors like Katherine Heigl, Chandra Wilson, Sandra Oh, and many more.

Don't forget to watch the new episode of Grey's Anatomy season 19 on ABC on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

