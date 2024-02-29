“Groomed for a doomed life”: Internet reacts to arrest of Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert’s son Tyler on 22 charges concerning alleged theft

Just as the drama and allegations surrounding Representative Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband Jayson were dying down, the Colorado representative's eldest son, Tyler Jay Boebert was arrested. Rifle Police Department revealed that the 18-year-old was arrested on Tuesday, February 27, and hit with 22 charges after what they described as a "string of vehicle trespass and property thefts" in the area.

Social media users, who have always criticized Lauren Boebert, also weighed in on the matter. More than criticizing Tyler, netizens aimed most of the backlash at Lauren and claimed that the 18-year-old probably did not have a good upbringing. One X (formerly known as Twitter) user exclaimed:

Netizens criticized the Colorado representative (Image via X/@Roshan_Rinaldi)

Netizens feel sorry for Lauren Boebert's son

The Rifle Police Department revealed in a felony arrest announcement Facebook post that Colorado's 3rd congressional district Rep. Lauren Boebert's oldest son, Tyler Jay Boebert was arrested on Tuesday, February 27, at around 2:30 p.m. Tyler was hit with 22 criminal charges.

The arrest comes after what the department described as a "string of vehicle trespass and property thefts" that occurred recently in Rifle. The department detailed:

"Boebert is facing the following charges: four felony counts of Criminal Possession ID Documents - Multiple Victims, one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses."

The announcement further ensured:

"This is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time,"

According to a Garfield County custody document, some of the other charges faced by the teen include four counts of identity theft with intent to use, four first-degree criminal trespassing of an automobile with intent to commit crime charges, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, four counts of criminal possession of a financial device, and three counts of theft of less than $300.

This particular arrest is not the first time Tyler Boebert has been on the wrong side of the law. According to Westword, Tyler became infamous in September 2022 after crashing his dad's SUV and leaving his friend, 19-year-old Noble D'Amato with significant injuries, including lacerations on his hand, which he claimed prevented him from becoming a welder.

Tyler was hit with an initial charge of careless driving causing bodily injury but that was later dropped after a plea deal and replaced with a defective headlights ticket. The injured Noble even told Westword that the Boeberts were trying to hide his injuries and that they "just don't give a f**k".

Social media was left stunned by the sheer amount of charges faced by Lauren Boebert's oldest son. However, some were not surprised at what happened as they compared Tyler Boebert's current infamy to that of his mother and father. One user even exclaimed that the apple did not fall far from the tree.

Despite Tyler's charges, Lauren Boebert received most of the online backlash as a plethora of users felt sorry for the 18-year-old for having to grow up surrounded by the controversies his family is constantly embroiled in. Many criticized Lauren's parenting skills and requested her to fix her family. Here are a few X reactions to tweet about the news:

Lauren Boebert had revealed in June of last year that Tyler had become a father to a son that he had with his girlfriend, and that she had become a grandmother. She had announced that she was going to have a grandson in March of 2023. Tyler was only 17 at the time. Tyler is set to turn 19 this March.