"Grossest thing Subway has ever done": Cadbury Creme Easter Sandwich sparks hilarious reactions online

American fast-food company Subway sparked hilarious reactions online after it launched a Cadbury Creme Egg-filled sandwich for Easter. The sandwich giant created a unique item just in time for the holiday season.

For Good Friday, April 7, Subway has launched a melted chocolate sub in the United Kingdom. Only 500 of these Cadbury Creme Egg SubMelts, made on Italian White Bread, will be distributed for free at four of its restaurants.

The sandwich giant came up with the concept and approached the chocolate manufacturer to start an unusual collaboration.

However, not everyone was delighted by this chocolaty collaboration and reacted to it online.

"Chocolate in a salty sandwich?": Twitter reactions on Subway's Cadbury Creme Easter Sandwich

After Subway's new Cadbury Creme Egg SubMelt went viral, Twitterati was stunned. Several users reacted to the new item with memes and GIFs and expressed their shock at the chocolate-filled sandwich.

Others stated via memes and GIFs that they would land in a hospital after consuming it.

Subway's new chocolaty sandwich will be available only in four cities

For the limited edition chocolate sandwich, Subway has chosen only four cities to give away the gooey treat. These are London, Swansea, Glasgow, and Liverpool.

As per Mirror UK, the sandwich giant's senior NPD and product innovation manager Rusty Warren said:

"We're delighted to have collaborated with Cadbury this Easter. Our Italian White Bread and Cadbury Creme Eggs make the most flavoursome combination - a perfect seasonal treat! All the team at Subway are especially excited to see how those fans with a sweet tooth respond to this delicious SubMelt."

George MacDonald @GeorgeMacD Subway has launched a limited edition Cadbury Creme Egg melt. 500 available on Friday. Would you buy one? Subway has launched a limited edition Cadbury Creme Egg melt. 500 available on Friday. Would you buy one? https://t.co/TiDo1EzU1f

The brand executive for Cadbury Creme Egg, Charlotte Docker, said:

"When they approached us to create this eggs-traordinary Submelt, we simply couldn't resist! The highly-anticipated Creme Egg season is in full swing and we’re so excited to launch this innovative product with Subway as a final hoorah of the season. We can't wait for the response of those lucky enough to try this surprisingly delicious merging of sweet and savoury."

As per the New York Post, the sandwich giant has spent around $91 million on the mass production of these subs.

