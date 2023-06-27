"Grow up people": Fans extend support to Andy Cohen as Pride video goes viral

Popular American talk show host Andy Cohen, who is openly gay, was seen attending the NYC Pride Parade 2023 that happened in New York City, in downtown Manhattan on June 25, Sunday.

A video of him fondling a man’s n*pple during the pride event went viral thereafter on Instagram. Apparently, it was filmed without his knowledge and raised online protests among his fans. The followers of The Real Housewives show host were prompted to defend Andy Cohen. One of the users even commented on Twitter:

John 🕰️ @not_johnathon People shaming Andy Cohen for being gay, in a gay bar, with other gay guys, during gay pride month. Grow up people. People shaming Andy Cohen for being gay, in a gay bar, with other gay guys, during gay pride month. Grow up people. https://t.co/7LEnOPjR8Z

“So, it’s a gay man being gay, why is this newsworthy?”: Netizens come forward in support of Andy Cohen

The aforementioned footage of Andy Cohen surfaced on social media platforms from the 54th NYC Pride Parade which saw hundreds and thousands of attendees.

In the now-deleted Instagram clipping, the 55-year-old host of the late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live! was seen caressing the chest of a shirtless man who was sitting on his lap. He was also recorded talking to a fellow gay man in front of a gay club.

This is what triggered netizens to slam the videographer. One even called the act “absolute trash” while others mocked him for targeting a gay man at an LGBTQ+ event. Here is how internet users reacted and extended support for Cohen.

Lacie Krinklehole @Squidwardsnose8 People are really shaming Andy Cohen for having a hot guy sit on his lap during pride? Y’all need to get laid and get off Reddit for 5 minutes!

People are really shaming Andy Cohen for having a hot guy sit on his lap during pride? Y’all need to get laid and get off Reddit for 5 minutes! https://t.co/ulQQBCmX3Y

The Bravo Life @TheBravoLife_ Andy Cohen is a grown gay man and he can do wtf he wants. Why are people acting brand new he has a life people Andy Cohen is a grown gay man and he can do wtf he wants. Why are people acting brand new he has a life people https://t.co/HCp5hCPgOs

While Cohen has not publicly reacted to the viral footage, he has taken to Twitter to request his fans to submit their questions for the upcoming episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live! featuring actress and TV host Vivica A. Fox and Jennifer Pedantri of The Real Housewives of Orange County fame.

Queens of Bravo @queensofbravo move?” Jennifer Lawrence just kissed Andy Cohen and asked him: “Did ITmove?” Jennifer Lawrence just kissed Andy Cohen and asked him: “Did IT 🍆 move?” 😭💀 https://t.co/DMUC8y2ypB

Cohen was born Andrew Joseph Cohen on June 2, 1968, in St. Louis Missouri. He has been active since the 1990s as the host of shows such as The Real Housewives franchise, Love Connection, Top Chef, and Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM. He is the recipient of a Primetime Emmy Award and two Peabody Awards.

He became the first openly gay host of a late-night talk show. In 2019, he became a father through surrogacy and welcomed his son Ben. Last year, Cohen was blessed with a baby daughter Lucy.

Over the years, he has been vocal about finding love and the right partner. In fact, in May 2023, the single dad said in an interview with his friend and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper that he is continuing his quest to find a suitable life partner and co-parent to his two kids.

The interview was primarily to promote his recent book The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up.

