Grown-ish season 6 episode 2 release date, air time, plot, and more

The second episode of Grown-ish season 6 is expected to air on Freeform on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The sitcom is a spinoff of the beloved series, Black-ish, and centers around the lives of the Johnson family's kids who are now teenagers, traversing through the various challenges that adulthood poses.

The series has received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics praising its thematic depth, entertaining storyline, and characterization, among other things. It features Yara Shahidi, and Trevor Jackson, among many others, playing key roles. The show is helmed by Kenya Barris and Larry Wilmore.

Grown-ish season 6 episode 2 will focus on Andre and Annika's relationship

An official promo for the second episode of Grown-ish season 6 has not yet been released by Freeform, but based on a short description shared by Rotten Tomatoes, will focus on Annika and Andre's relationship.

Elsewhere, Aaron and Zoey's relationship has arrived at a critical juncture and they realize they need to make some crucial decisions that could potentially change the course of their lives forever. The synopsis reads:

''Andre and Annika have big expectations for their first time; after three months of living together, Zoey and Aaron have to make decisions about their future; Doug hosts a party.''

Apart from that, more details about the new episode are not yet revealed at this point. The previous episode, titled Shoot My Shot, depicted the crew going to a music festival together before leaving for their summer vacations. Meanwhile, Andre was seen deeply concerned about his future.

The first episode set the tone for the rest of the season and clearly established the premise. Viewers can expect the upcoming episodes to pick up some pace as more fun and drama will unfold in the ongoing final season.

In brief, about Grown-ish plot and cast

Grown-ish tells the story of the Johnson family's kids who deal with the various challenges pertaining to adulthood as they realize life isn't as dreamy and rosy as they'd imagined.

It explores their friendships, relationships, and the various phases they go through as they learn what it's like to live on their own without their family's shelter. The synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''The Johnson family's eldest daughter is taking her first steps into the real world as she heads off to college. "Grown-ish" explores the first trappings of adulthood, and Zoey must navigate through the trials and tribulations of these momentous steps. Zoey discovers that once she leaves the nest, things do not always go her way.''

The ongoing sixth season focuses on Andre's journey as he goes through a major transition period in his life. Marcus Scribner is one of the main cast members of the new season.

He portrays the character of Andre ''Junior'' Johnson and his performance has received high praise from fans and critics. His other memorable acting credits include Black-ish, How to Blow Up a Pipeline, Along for the Ride, and many more. The rest of the cast features actors like Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, and many others.

Don't forget to watch the latest episode of Grown-ish season 6 on Freeform on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

