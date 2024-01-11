Gruff Rhys U.S. tour 2024: Dates, venues, tickets, & all you need to know

Gruff Rhys, the frontman for the band Super Furry Animals, has announced a solo tour of the U.S., which is scheduled to be held from March 8, 2024, to March 27, 2024, in venues across the country. This U.S. tour is in support of his upcoming studio album Sadness Sets Me Free, which will be released on January 26, 2024.

The Welsh singer revealed the dates of his upcoming tour on January 11, 2024, via a post on his official Instagram account.

Tickets for all shows, excluding the three dates at SXSW in Austin, will go on sale on Friday, January 12 at 10 am local time. Prices vary depending on the venue, with base tickets starting at the $20 range. Tickets can be purchased via Gruff Rhys' official website.

The Gruff Rhys 2024 U.S. tour will begin in Brooklyn and end in Seattle

This 14-date U.S. tour in March 2024 follows a European tour that will kick off on January 26 in Cardiff, UK, to coincide with the release of his new album. The U.S. tour will see the artist perform in cities like Washington, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Portland before a final performance at Barboza in Seattle on March 27.

The tour has a good mix of smaller record store shows and larger festival performances, giving fans a chance to experience Rhys’s music in different settings.

The full list of dates and venues for the Gruff Rhys 2024 U.S. tour are given below:

March 8, 2024 – Brooklyn, NY, at Union Pool

March 9, 2024 – Washington, DC at DC9

March 10, 2024 – Raleigh, NC at Kings

March 11, 2024 – Atlanta, GA at The Earl

March 13, 2024 – Austin, TX at SXSW

March 14, 2024 – Austin, TX at SXSW

March 15, 2024 – Austin, TX at SXSW

March 18, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ, at Dirty Drummer

March 19, 2024 – Santa Ana, CA at Constellation Room

March 20, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA at Zebulon

March 23, 2024 – Sacramento, CA at Starlet Room

March 24, 2024 – San Francisco, CA at Rickshaw Stop

March 26, 2024 – Portland, OR at Mission Theatre

March 27, 2024 – Seattle, WA at Barboza

More about Gruff Rhys and his new album Sadness Sets Me Free

Sadness Sets Me Free, Rhys’s eighth solo album, was announced on October 3, 2023, and is set to release on Rough Trade Records. Gruff Rhys has also released three songs from the upcoming album. The songs are titled Celestial Candyfloss, Silver Lining Lead Balloons, and Bad Friends. Rhys said:

"I made this record directly after a tour of France with a band consisting of Kliph, Osian & Huw at La Frette studios nr Paris. We recorded everything in a few days with the brilliant Maxime Kosinetz who engineered and mixed the recent Imarhan and Tinarawen albums."

Expand Tweet

His previous solo album, Seeking New Gods from 2021, climbed to the top 10 in the U.K. charts, becoming his most commercially successful solo project yet. Hotel Shampoo, his third solo album from 2011, won the Welsh Music Prize. The annual prize is awarded to the best album from Wales, as voted for by members of the music industry.

Born Gruffudd Maredudd Bowen Rhys, the artist has been a part of various musical outfits such as Neon Neon, Ffa Coffi Pawb, The Serpents, and Emily. He is also an integral part of the Welsh movement called Cool Cymru, a term which captures the cultural renaissance of the Welsh within the U.K.