Hajime Sorayama x Puma “75th anniversary” collection: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

Hajime Sorayama x Puma “75th anniversary” Collection is poised to redefine the union of art and sportswear. With the collaboration, Puma celebrates its 75th year, paying homage to not just its heritage but also the 50th anniversary of its iconic Clyde silhouette. The dynamic range of products in this collaboration includes futuristic apparel and footwear, resonating with Sorayama's signature surrealistic futurism style.

This fusion of brands presents a vivid illustration of how art and fashion intersect. Notably, Sorayama introduces a unique robotic PUMA cat pattern and a fresh metallic logo, enhancing the brand's classic appeal. The collaboration shines with intricate embroidery and metallic fabrics, drawing directly from Sorayama’s exclusive artistry.

The global audience can anticipate the release on October 22, 2023, and it will be available on PUMA.com and select retailers. With the collection's exclusivity to the APAC region, it promises to be a sought-after range for enthusiasts worldwide.

Hajime Sorayama x Puma “75th anniversary” collection details

Hajime Sorayama x Puma “75th anniversary” Collection (image via Puma website)

Hajime Sorayama, globally acknowledged for his hyperrealistic paintings of robots and cyborgs, brings his distinctive flair to Puma's long-standing history in sportswear. While Puma has previously seen collaborations like the one with Swarovski (Creators Lab), its alliance with Sorayama marks an exploration of a new realm of fashion.

Robotic Puma cat & metallic logo

A centerpiece in the collection, the robotic PUMA cat pattern, accompanied by the gleaming metal logo, redefines brand recognition with a touch of the future.

Sukajan jacket, T7, and crewneck sweater

Key apparel pieces like the sci-fi-inspired Sukajan Jacket, the traditional T7 Jacket, and the Crewneck Sweater spotlight Sorayama's early artworks, making them instant classics.

Metallic Silver Clyde & accessories

Footwear sees a revamp with the metallic silver Clyde, capturing Sorayama's aesthetic. Complementing the footwear is a range of accessories, including a Shoulder Bag and Hat.

Hajime Sorayama x Puma “75th anniversary” Collection (Image via Puma)

Puma Clyde & slipstream mid

The collection further elevates with the PUMA Clyde dressed in a metallic finish with gilded accents. The Slipstream Mid, on the other hand, offers a more subtle appearance, appealing to diverse preferences.

Apparel variety

Expanding the apparel range are pieces like puffer vests, zip-up shirts, and hoodies, each adorned with Sorayama’s reinterpreted Jumping Cat logo, ensuring there's something for everyone.

Fans and fashion aficionados can expect the Hajime Sorayama x Puma “75th anniversary” Collection to be available soon.

Glimpse of Hajime Sorayama x Puma “75th anniversary” Collection (image via Puma)

While it's exclusive to the APAC region, the eagerly awaited metallic silver Hajime Sorayama x Puma Clyde is gearing up for a global introduction, broadening its reach.

To sum up, the Hajime Sorayama x Puma “75th anniversary” Collection encapsulates a blend of history, art, and futuristic design.

This partnership between Puma and Sorayama illustrates how two giants from different domains can converge to create something truly spectacular. Come October 22, this collection promises to be a sensation in the fashion universe.