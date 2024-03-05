Halestorm and I Prevail co-headlining 2024 North American tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

American rock bands Halestorm and I Prevail 2024 have teamed up to co-headline the Summer North American tour scheduled to be held from July 9, 2024, to August 17, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be the two bands' first joint tour of the year and will feature an appearance at the Inkcarceration Festival.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Tampa, Boston and Denver, among others. Halestorm and I Prevail announced the tour via a post on their social media on March 4, 2024.

The Citibank Cardholder presale starts on March 5, 2024, at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed with a valid Citibank credit and debit card and its first six digits via Citi Entertainment.

Artist presale for the tour starts on March 5, 2024 at 10:00 am local time. Those interested can register as members of the bands' official fan club on their respective websites to access the presale.

A Live Nation presale (code KEY) will be available on March 6, 2024, at 10:00 am. At the same time, a Blabbermouth presale will also start, which can be accessed with the code bbm2024.

Public tickets will be released on March 8, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this website. Fans can purchase them via the aforementioned official band websites or via Ticketmaster or Live Nation.

Halestorm and I Prevail co-headlining 2024 North American tour dates and venues

Halestorm and I Prevail are bringing along Hollywood Undead and Fit for a King as support on the upcoming tour. Speaking about the tour, Lzzy Hale of Halestorm said in a general press statement on March 4, 2024:

“Freaks, we are so proud to announce that we are joining forces with I Prevail. This isn’t your typical summer tour. This is two worlds colliding under one haven for our collective armies. And bringing you a show unlike any we’ve done before! We have a lot of surprises in store, so get your tickets now for an experience none of us will forget!"

The full list of dates and venues for the Halestorm and I Prevail co-headlining 2024 North American tour is given below:

July 9, 2024 — Raleigh, North Carolina at Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 11, 2024 — Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center

July 13, 2024 — Clarkston, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 15, 2024 — Gilford, New Hampshire at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 16, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at Leader Bank Pavilion

July 18, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

July 21, 2024 — Tinley Park, Illinois at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 23, 2024 — Bridgeport, Connecticut at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 24, 2024 — Scranton, Pennsylvania at Pavilion @ Montage Mountain

July 26, 2024 — Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 27, 2024 — York, Pennsylvania at York Fair

July 30, 2024 — Mansfield, Ohio at Inkcarceration

July 31, 2024 — Alpharetta, Georgia at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 1, 2024 — Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 3, 2024 — Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion

August 4, 2024 — Franklin, Tennessee at FirstBank Amphitheater

August 7, 2024 — St. Louis, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 8, 2024 — Rogers, Arkansas at Walmart AMP

August 10, 2024 — Woodlands, Texas at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

August 11, 2024 — Irving, Texas at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 13, 2024 — Denver, Colorado at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

August 14, 2024 — Albuquerque, New Mexico at Isleta Amphitheater

August 16, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theater

August 17, 2024 — Las Vegas, Nevada at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort

Aside from the upcoming tour, Halestorm will also perform at the Aftershock Festival in October 2024, where they are scheduled to appear in a lineup featuring music acts such as Slipknot and Iron Maiden.