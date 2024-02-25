Halle Bailey's look for SAG Awards 2024 stuns fans: "The most beautiful queen"

Halle Bailey recently graced the SAG Awards 2024. The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards was held in Los Angeles on February 24. This year, Phil Dunster and Taylor Zakhar Perez were the event ambassadors, and Idris Elba opened the ceremony.

Despite the fact that she had just given birth to her son in 2023, Halo (likely around late December), Halle appeared composed and lovely on the red carpet. Fans couldn't contain their excitement and expressed their admiration. One user commented, "The most beautiful queen.”

Bailey attended the awards event alongside her castmates from The Color Purple. The film was up for two awards, including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Halle Bailey's SAG Awards 2024 look wins the internet

Halle Bailey dazzled on the red carpet at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, showcasing her stunning appearance and impeccable sense of style. The 23-year-old actress impressed onlookers with her wardrobe choices.

Wearing Dolce & Gabbana, Halle Bailey looked amazing in a gown that showcased her hourglass form, with a corset-style bodice and a dramatic mermaid skirt trailing behind her. Made of translucent burgundy tulle, it stunned everyone by showcasing her amazing postpartum figure.

The actress accessorized her hair with a braided bun and added subtle stud earrings. Her entire wardrobe was carefully chosen to highlight her best features. Fans swooned over Halle's appearance at the SAG Awards 2024, especially his outfit.

Bailey accessorized her strapless gown with a dazzling statement necklace made of silver. The necklace accentuated her décolletage and gave her ensemble a sophisticated, sparkly touch. She had a queenly appearance thanks to her braided bun. Adding timeless stud earrings to her attire, Bailey radiated sophistication while walking the red carpet.

The 2024 SAG Awards were unique in that they drew fans from all over the world to share in the excitement, despite the lack of hosts, and were the first live broadcast on Netflix.

Bailey is well-known for wearing exquisite outfits to formal events. Apart from the one mentioned above, her most notable looks include her 2022 Halloween costume as Neytiri from Avatar and her sophisticated black dress with a tribal print that she wore to the WACO Theater Center's Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles.

Halle Bailey played Ariel in Disney's 2023 live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, which featured both new and classic songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Although the film received mixed reviews, her performance was widely praised. Halle's recent role as Nettie Harris in the musical film adaptation of Alice Walker's novel The Color Purple, released on December 25, 2023, also captivated fans.