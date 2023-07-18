Hallmark movie Aloha Heart cast list explored

Hallmark's new romantic drama film, Aloha Heart, is all set to premiere on the channel on Saturday, July 29, 2023. The movie tells the story of a young conservationist who goes to Hawai'i in order to attend her best friend's wedding.

There, she meets a charming young man with whom she strikes a special bond as they get involved in making some changes to his family hotel.

The official synopsis, as per Hallmark Channel, reads:

''A conservationist travels to Hawaii for her best friend's wedding and instead of a relaxing vacation, finds herself in wedding prep and helping the new hotel manager make changes to his family hotel.''

The movie stars Taylor Cole and Kanoa Goo in the lead roles, along with numerous others playing important supporting characters. It is helmed by Seth Jarrett, with the screenplay penned by Nicole Baxter.

Taylor Cole and others star in Aloha Heart

1) Taylor Cole as Sara

Taylor Cole essays the lead role of Sara in Hallmark's Aloha Heart. Sara is a conservationist who strikes a friendship with a young man she meets at her best friend's wedding. Together, they set out to make some changes to his family hotel. Their relationship forms the crux of the film.

Sara is the protagonist of the movie, and it'll be interesting to see how her character would be explored. Based on the trailer, viewers can expect a memorable performance from her in the film.

Her other notable film acting credits include One Perfect Wedding, Pumpkin Everything, and Long Lost Christmas, to name a few.

2) Kanoa Goo as Manu

Kanoa Goo essays the role of Manu in the new Hallmark romantic drama film. Manu is the manager of a hotel whom Sara meets at her best friend's wedding.

He's a charming young man with whom Sara is expected to develop a romantic interest as the story progresses.

Kanoa Goo's stunning chemistry with Taylor Cole is one of the major highlights of the film's trailer. Viewers might recognize Kanoa Goo from Fire Country, Wake Up, Leonard, Endings, Beginnings, and The Rookie, among many more.

3) Sasha Dominy as Tessa

Sasha Dominy dons the role of Tessa in Aloha Heart. Apart from that, more details pertaining to her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but fans can expect her to play a significant role in the story.

ASasha Dominy has previously starred in 6B: An Anthology of Hawaii Films, One Kine Day, and BRUCE!!!.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Aloha Heart also stars various other actors in important supporting/minor roles. These include:

Peter Togawa as Kimo

Jordan Matlock as Michael

Olivia Nicole Hoffman as Lydia

Alex Dayuha as a Waiter

Hallmark put out the official preview for Aloha Heart on July 18, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous interesting events set to unfold in the new movie. The two lead characters' sizzling chemistry elevates the film to a different level altogether.

Viewers can look forward to a lighthearted and funny film that explores many interesting themes like love, passion, and desire, among other things.

You can watch Aloha Heart on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET.