Hallmark's Love's Greek to Me cast list and characters explored

Hallmark's new romantic drama film, Love's Greek to Me, is expected to drop on the channel on Saturday, June 10, 2023. The movie tells the story of a young woman who travels to Santorini with her boyfriend. There, he proposes to her, surprising her. However, things get complicated, thanks to his mother. The official description of the movie, as per Hallmark Channel, reads:

''Ilana travels to Santorini with her Greek boyfriend Mike for a family wedding. When he surprises her by proposing, she gets caught in the whirlwind of his overzealous mom.''

The flick stars Torrey DeVitto in the lead role, alongside many others playing pivotal supporting characters. The movie is directed by Michael Robison from a screenplay penned by Joie Botkin.

Love's Greek to Me cast list: Torrey DeVitto and others to feature in Hallmark's new romantic drama

1) Torrey DeVitto as Ilana

Torrey DeVitto plays the lead role of Ilana in Hallmark's Love's Greek to Me. Ilana is a young, enthusiastic woman who's deeply in love with her Greek boyfriend. She goes to Santorini with him where he proposes to her. But things don't turn out to be as rosy and pleasant as she'd thought, thanks to her boyfriend's mother.

DeVitto looks charming and impressive in the film's trailer, promising to deliver a memorable performance in the movie. Her other notable film and TV acting credits include 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, The Christmas Promise, Write Before Christmas, and many more.

2) Yannis Tsimitselis as Mike

Actor Yannis Tsimitselis essays the role of Mike in the new Hallmark romantic drama film. He's Ilana's boyfriend who proposes to her during their time in Santorini. It'll be fascinating to see how his character will be explored in the film.

Based on the trailer, Tsimitselis looks phenomenal and viewers can expect him to deliver a charming performance. He's previously starred in several noted movies and TV shows like Mary Mary Mary, The Black B4chelor, and Klearchos, Marina and Short, to name a few.

3) Marina Sirtis as Athena

Marina Sirtis stars as Athena in Love's Greek to Me. Apart from that, more details regarding the character are currently being kept under tight wraps. But fans can look forward to the actress playing a significant role in the story.

Viewers might recognize Sirtis from A Thousand Little Cuts, Max Winslow and The House of Secrets, and Riley Parra: Better Angels, among many more.

Apart from Torrey DeVitto, Yannis Tsimitselis, and Marina Sirtis, the film also features various others in important supporting/minor roles. These include actors like:

Panagiotis Margetis as Theo

Dimitri Gripari as Chris

Maria Maragkou as Lea

Andreas Karras as a Priest

Jo Price as Susie

Katerina Konstas as Alexandra Atlas

The official trailer for Love's Greek to Me was released by Hallmark on May 27, 2023, and it offers a peek into the many key events set to unfold in the movie. The two lead characters share impeccable onscreen chemistry, and they're shown to be involved in several hilarious, romantic, and awkward moments.

Don't forget to watch Love's Greek to Me on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

