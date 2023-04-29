Hannah Gadsby: Something Special on Netflix - Release date, trailer, what to expect, and more details

Hannah Gadsby's latest comedy show, Something Special, is set to be released on Netflix on May 9, 2023. The special was filmed at the Sydney Opera House and directed by Jenney Shamash, who also happens to be Gadsby's spouse. It was filmed over several performances, allowing Gadsby to experiment with different materials and fine-tune their performance.

The result is a polished and spontaneous show that highlights Gadsby's skill as a performer and Shamash's talent as a director.

Hannah Gadsby is one of the most recognizable names in comedy, thanks to their groundbreaking Netflix specials, Nanette and Douglas. They are known for their unique approach, which blends humor with social commentary, and their unflinching ability to address serious issues with wit and empathy.

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special - A feel-good show that is a testament to Gadsby's comedic prowess

The trailer for Hannah Gadsby: Something Special promises that the special will be a feel-good show about Gadsby's wedding, which they describe as a "romantic comedy." But that doesn't mean viewers should expect a run-of-the-mill wedding special.

Instead, Gadsby promises to continue using their platform to address important issues. They have been vocal about their desire to use their platform to call out harmful content and promote positive change.

This commitment to social justice has been a hallmark of Gadsby's career. In 2018, they spoke out about the #MeToo movement, saying that it had left them feeling "tremendously empowered." They also spoke about their experiences with homophobia and discrimination, which have informed much of their comedy.

Gadsby's previous specials, Nanette and Douglas, were both critical and commercial successes. Nanette was particularly groundbreaking, as it blended comedy with social commentary in a way that had never been seen before. The special tackled serious issues like homophobia and s*xual assault, while still managing to be hilarious and heartwarming.

Douglas continued in the same vein, with Gadsby using their platform to discuss everything - from autism to politics. Throughout both specials, the comedian demonstrated their unique ability to connect with audiences on a personal level while still tackling big-picture issues.

Hannah Gadsby was in a feud with Netflix's CEO

Gadsby's outspokenness and unique perspective have made them a target for criticism. In fact, they recently found themselves in a public feud with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos after they publicly called out the latter on Instagram for using their name to deflect criticism of Dave Chappelle's transphobic content in his Netflix special, The Closer.

Gadsby's comments sparked a wider conversation about the responsibilities of streaming platforms in promoting harmful content.

Despite the public feud with Netflix, Gadsby remains committed to using their platform to promote positive change.

While details about Hannah Gadsby: Something Special are being kept under wraps, the comedian has teased unexpected guest appearances.

In conclusion, Something Special promises to be another groundbreaking addition to Gadsby's body of work. With its release, Gadsby cements their place as one of our time's most important and innovative comedians.

Audiences from all around the world are eagerly anticipating the release of Something Special on Netflix on May 9, 2023.

