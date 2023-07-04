Hart to Heart season 3 guest list: Who are the celebs joining the talk show?

Get ready for another exciting season of the hit talk show, Hart to Heart, where nothing is off-limits as Kevin Hart sits down with a glass of wine to engage in heartfelt conversations with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Season 3 of this candid series is set to premiere on Peacock on July 6, 2023, which also happens to be Kevin Hart's birthday.

In this upcoming season, viewers can expect a captivating lineup of guests as Hart and his celebrity counterparts delve into a wide range of topics, from side-splitting, never-before-told stories to career-defining revelations.

Each one-hour episode promises an in-depth interview where the guests will reveal their true selves, sharing their honest, unfiltered, and often unexpected perspectives.

Hart to Heart aims to showcase the human side of these well-known celebrities and world influencers, offering viewers meaningful conversations, open dialogues, and a whole lot of heart.

Dr. Dre and others will feature on Hart to Heart season 3

1) Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre, the renowned rapper, record producer, and entrepreneur will also grace the Hart to Heart stage. With his groundbreaking contributions to the world of hip-hop and his role as a founding member of N.W.A., Dr. Dre has solidified his status as a music industry icon.

Not only has he produced chart-topping albums for artists like Eminem and Snoop Dogg, but he has also made his mark as a successful entrepreneur with the Beats Electronics brand.

2) Dwayne Johnson

Johnson is a multifaceted entertainer who has seamlessly transitioned from professional wrestling to becoming one of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Having headlined blockbuster films such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Johnson's charismatic presence and undeniable talent have captivated audiences worldwide.

His journey from the wrestling ring to the silver screen is sure to be a topic of discussion on Hart to Heart.

3) J. Cole

The highly respected rapper and songwriter will join the lineup as well. Known for his introspective lyrics and storytelling abilities, J. Cole has amassed a devoted fanbase and critical acclaim throughout his career.

His albums, such as KOD and 2014 Forest Hills Drive, have resonated with audiences, showcasing his talent for blending insightful commentary with infectious beats.

4) John Cena

The former professional wrestler turned actor, has made a name for himself in both the ring and the big screen.

With his charismatic personality and comedic timing, Cena has successfully transitioned into acting, starring in films like Trainwreck and Bumblebee.

His larger-than-life presence and versatility make him a captivating addition to the Hart to Heart guest list.

5) Will Smith

Last but certainly not least, Will Smith, a household name and one of the most recognizable actors of our time, will grace Hart to Heart with his presence.

Smith's illustrious career includes iconic roles in films such as Independence Day, Men in Black, and Ali.

Known for his charisma and versatility, Smith's discussion with Kevin Hart is highly anticipated, particularly given their shared Philadelphia roots.

With Season 3 of Hart to Heart just around the corner, audiences can eagerly anticipate a captivating and insightful journey as Kevin Hart delves into the lives and stories of some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

Be sure to mark your calendars for the premiere on July 6 on Peacock, and get ready to raise a glass as Hart uncorks meaningful conversations, providing an intimate glimpse into the hearts and minds of these influential celebrities.

