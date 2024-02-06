Has Toby Keith starred in a movie? Film and TV appearances explored

Legendary country singer-songwriter Toby Keith died on Monday, February 5, 2024, following a brief struggle with cancer. Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022 and was undergoing treatment for the same before succumbing to the illness.

Originally from Oklahoma, Toby Keith used to work in oil fields and played American Football player before making his breakthrough as a musician in the 1990s with his single Should've Been a Cowboy. The song became a number-one hit and established Keith as a popular musician. Keith was known for making music with a hint of patriotism and he had played for many American presidents.

Toby Keith's film and TV appearances explored

Apart from writing songs and making music, Toby Keith has also explored the arena of acting. He starred in Broken Bridges as a struggling country musician, alongside Kelly Preston, Burt Reynolds, Tess Harper, and Lindsey Haun.

Written by Cherie Bennett and Jeff Gottesfeld, and directed by Steven Goldmann, Broken Bridges was released by Paramount on September 8, 2006. Keith also wrote and starred in Beer for My Horses, which was based on Keith and Willie Nelson's hit song by the same name.

Keith also participated in Comedy Central's Roast of Larry the Cable Guy, in 2009 and appeared on Comedy Central's The Colbert Report as well as Colbert's 2008 Christmas special. He was also a guest on the show on October 27, 2011, and had appeared in Fox Channel's Huckabee, as well as been a guest star on Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas.

About Keith's diagnosis and plans of getting back on stage

Toby Keith revealed his condition at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards. He shared his cancer struggles saying that it was "a little bit of a roller coaster. You get good days and, you know, you're up and down, up and down.”

He took to the stage to perform once again in December 2023 at the Park MGM in Las Vegas. Keith intended to get back to performing once again and had shared an announcement saying:

"Hey everybody! This is Toby Keith. It’s been a while. You know what I’ve been doing — been on the old rollercoaster, but Almighty’s riding shotgun. He’s letting me drive for some reason, but we’re making a big announcement. I’m doing a little deal and thought I’d start in the great Las Vegas."

"It’ll be my first two shows. They’re kind of rehab shows — get the band back in sync, get me rolling again. First time in my whole life I’ve been off over two years. I’ve never been off a year in my life. Through COVID and cancer, the old devil’s been after me a little bit. I’ve got him by the horns right now, so instead of just sitting around and waiting, we’re gonna get the band back together."

Sadly, the legendary singer passed away only two months after announcing his plans. However, his patriotic songs which bring out the true spirit of country life of America will be celebrated by his fans for years to come.

Toby Keith died peacefully in his sleep after a brief battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Tricia Lucus, and three children that the couple have together.