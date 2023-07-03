Hat Club x Nike SB Dunk Low Custom sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Hat Club x Nike SB Dunk Low Custom is a unique sneaker design that combines two worlds: sneakers and fitted hats. The custom shoe was created by Vick Almighty and Jordan Diab, and it is dedicated to fitteds. The sneaker features a black and white colorway with a fitted hat-inspired design on the upper.

The design includes a black and white houndstooth pattern, a black suede toe box, and a white leather Swoosh. The shoe also features a white midsole and a green outsole. The Hat Club x Nike SB Dunk Low Custom is a perfect example of how sneaker culture and fashion can come together to create something unique and special.

Hat Club x Nike SB Dunk Low Custom is a nod to the Arizona Diamondbacks

Vick Almighty is a well-known sneaker customizer and content creator with a large following on social media platforms such as Instagram and YouTube. He is known for his unique and creative sneaker designs, which often incorporate different materials and themes.

Jordan Diab, on the other hand, is a professional photographer and content creator who has worked with various brands in the fashion and sneaker industry.

Together, they created the Hat Club x Nike SB Dunk Low Custom sneaker, which features a fitted hat-inspired design on the upper and pays homage to the fitted hat culture.

The bookends of most outfits have always been sneakers and hats, especially fitting ones, which express the unique style and loyalty to the favorite teams and brands. As the worlds of sneakers and caps continue to merge, Vick Almighty created a unique Nike SB Dunk Low using three fitteds from Hat Club's limited-edition "Super Mart" collection, which was sold during Super Bowl 52 in Arizona.

While talking about the Hat Club x Nike SB Dunk Low Custom, Vick Almighty said:

"What I noticed as a sneakerhead and avid hat wearer is that Nike has never created a sneaker with New Era or Hat Club, so we wanted to be the first to do so. I chose the Arizona Diamondbacks to pay homage to my home team. After I had the hats I knew I needed the right collaborator for the job, so I reached out to my good friend Jordon Diab to make this one of a kind custom"

Jordon Diab added:

"After brainstorming with Vick and working through different designs, we came up with the final design for the project a clean, monochromatic look with a mix of ultra-premium and up-cycled materials."

Redesigned by Vick Almighty, the New Era x Nike SB Dunk Low has a mixture of kelly green accompanied by a darker forest green and cream accents and a hint of red from the patches. The color green also pays homage to the traditional green under-visor from hats, which is still a mainstay of fitted culture today.

The new SB Dunk Low custom features Batterman logos along with the utilization of the side patches. In addition to that, the pair is designed with premium Italian leather, patent leather, as well as cycled materials collected from three different hats.

The Hat Club x Nike SB Dunk Low Custom sneakers would be a perfect pair to collect for the sneakerheads and Arizona Diamondbacks fans. However, the pair won't see a release any soon, so keep an eye out for further details.

Poll : 0 votes