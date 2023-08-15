“Have mercy on us”: BTS’ Taehyung’s fans react to him having washboard abs and ripped chest muscles in new W Korea photoshoot

ARMYs caught a glimpse of BTS' Taehyung's washboard abs and ripped chest muscles in his new W Korea photoshoot. The Singularity singer is currently busy with promotional activities for his upcoming debut solo album Layover and will be gracing W Korea for its September edition, among other high-end fashion magazines.

In a behind-the-scenes for his W Korea photoshoot, eagle-eyed ARMYs noticed that BTS' Taehyung's chest muscles and abs were slightly visible through his black leather outfit.

Expand Tweet

A little glimpse of his skin was enough to cause a meltdown amongst ARMYs on Twitter. "Have mercy on us," wrote @ManangYbiang in response to Taehyung's abs and chest muscles.

Expand Tweet

BTS' Taehyung's fans react to his brief skin show in the new W Korea photoshoot

Expand Tweet

He is leaving no stone unturned to ensure his promotional activities for his upcoming solo debut, Layover, are a talking point amongst ARMYs. In one of the behind-the-scenes videos for his W Korea photoshoot, the Sweet Night singer was in a never-seen-before avatar.

With his messy blonde hair shining through, the 28-year-old BTS member wore a black-leathered outfit styled with some accessories. With a remote in hand, his every click captures the Love Me Again singer in different moods, showcasing his unparalleled visuals from different angles.

At one point, BTS' Taehyung bends down, and ARMYs got a brief glimpse of his abs and chest muscles, sending them into a frenzy. Check fan reactions below.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

ARMYs wondered if BTS' Taehyung is hitting the gym extensively these days and taking care of his physique. Fans hope that the Christmas Tree singer will show off his versatile and experimental sense of fashion and styling more often through magazine photoshoots or solo music releases.

Notably, the Inner Child singer features on the cover of both the W (Woman) and M (Man) editions of the popular magazine. Additionally, this marks his first official collaboration with luxury jewellery brand Cartier, for which he is the brand ambassador.

The 28-year-old BTS member is all set to appear in four magazine covers for September - W Korea, Esquire Korea, Arena Korea, and POP magazine. ARMYs are looking forward to seeing his different and bolder avatars in his upcoming photoshoots.

BTS' Taehyung is all set to release his debut solo album Layover on September 8

Expand Tweet

BTS' Taehyung will release his debut solo album Layover on September 8, which also marks his beloved pet dog Yeontan's birthday, to whom he dedicates the album.

He is the seventh and final member of Bangtan to release his debut solo album after J-hope's Jack in the Box, Jin's The Astronaut, RM's Indigo, Jimin's FACE, SUGA's D-DAY and finally, Jungkook's SEVEN. Layover will consist of five unique and interesting songs with an additional bonus track for fans. All five songs will have an accompanying music video.

So far, he has released a bunch of concept photos featuring him and Yeontan and the music videos for two of his pre-release tracks - the mesmerizing Love Me Again and the melancholic Rainy Days. The final set of concept photos will be released on August 16, marking the end of his pre-release promotional activities.

The other music videos - Slow Dancing (title track), Blue and For Us will release on September 8 along with the rest of the album.