"He cries a lot": The View Discusses Gerry Turner's Emotional Fantasy Suites on The Golden Bachelor

In a recent episode of The View, which aired on November 17 on ABC, a lively discussion unfolded around Gerry Turner's emotional moments during the Fantasy Suites segment of The Golden Bachelor. This senior-focused reality dating show has captured the attention of many, with Turner at its helm.

The View's hosts, known for their candid and diverse viewpoints, delved into Turner's tearful goodbyes to contestants. Joy Behar raised questions about the authenticity of these emotions, stating,

"He cries a lot"

The other host, Sunny Hostin, labeled them as overly sentimental. Ana Navarro added a touch of humor to the debate, showcasing her reluctance to engage in discussions about the show.

Gerry Turner's tears spark discussion on The View

Joy Behar, known for her straightforward approach, expressed skepticism regarding Gerry Turner's emotional displays. She wondered if the tears shed during the Fantasy Suites were genuine or if they were part of the show's appeal. Her remarks represented a critical perspective on how reality television frequently blurs the borders between real emotions and produced content. Behar's point of view resonated with viewers who were skeptical of the legitimacy of shows.

“He cries a lot, this guy," Behar said. "It’s like, it’s just a TV show. Nobody died. He’s always crying, he’s like in John Boehner territory…What’s going on over there? Is the Fantasy Suites really where they’re doing anything? Or are they just playing Canasta in there? Who the hell knows.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Sunny Hostin shared her discomfort with the emotional scenes. She voiced concerns about the sincerity of the emotions portrayed in such a high-pressure environment.

Hostin's remarks touched on a broader debate regarding the representation of vulnerability on television, particularly in the context of a dating program in which emotions play an important role.

“He was here, he was lovely, but he’s also said he’s in love with a couple of women and now he’s in Fantasy Suites with two women," Hostin said. "I think he’s making up for lost time, ‘cause he’s been widowed for seven years … There’s a difference between love and lust, Mr. Golden Bachelor.”

On the other hand, Ana Navarro brought a lighter tone to the discussion with her humorous reluctance to engage with The Golden Bachelor. Her witty remarks about preferring other challenges over discussing the show added a comedic element to the segment.

She also described the show as “my weekly session of water torture”. She also stated, "

“He’s asking if somebody his age could be having s*x.”

Hostin replied:

“They are knocking boots in, post-60, in the Fantasy Suites!”

Further, Navarro replied humorously:

“I don’t know about knocking boots…I think Latinos do it barefoot.”

Navarro's approach provided a refreshing break from the more serious analysis of her co-hosts, highlighting the diverse range of reactions to the show.

Final thoughts

The discussion on The View about Gerry Turner's emotional moments on The Golden Bachelor reflects the complex nature of the show and its portrayal of emotions. While the hosts of The View offered differing viewpoints, the segment as a whole provided a multifaceted look at how reality TV intersects with genuine human emotion.

As The Golden Bachelor approaches its finale, audiences are eagerly anticipating the conclusion of Gerry Turner's quest for love. The final episode, airing on November 30 at 8 p.m. ET, will reveal whether Turner, a 71-year-old retired restaurateur, finds companionship with Theresa or Leslie.

This season finale, expected to be emotionally charged and surprising, will be available on ABC and Hulu for streaming.