“He didn’t even really hit her hard”: Viral video of Colorado cop punching handcuffed woman sparks debate on social media

A video of a Colorado policeman punching a handcuffed woman after she spat at him has gone viral over the internet. As per Mirror UK, the incident occurred on May 20 when 28-year-old Russell Maranto was seen smacking 59-year-old Angelia Hall in the face while she was waiting in a hospital emergency room.

In the viral footage, Hall can be seen getting angry and frustrated while sitting in an examination chair and hurling insults at the nurses and officers in the room. The 90-minute video, captured via a bodycam, then shows Maranto smack the woman right across her face after she spat on him.

A second Colorado officer then interfered and pulled Maranto away from the woman and a protective bag was put on her head so that she does not spit anymore. Following the hit, the lady requests to watch the video of the incident because she is enraged that she is shackled and unable to protect herself.

Russell Maranto was fired after the incident. The footage sparked a debate online among netizens, with one of them commenting:

Twitter reactions on Colorado cop punching a woman

After the bodycam footage of the Colarado cop punching a woman who spat on him went viral, Twitterati was divided. Several users hailed the police officer for taking the right step after the woman misbehaved, with people saying he did nothing wrong.

Others slammed the officer for raising a hand on a woman, with one stating that Maranto had no right to punch that woman.

In a statement issued on June 9, Tom Doran, Loveland Police Chief confirmed the incident and revealed that Colorado officer Russell Maranto was fired for using force unnecessary.

"I am sharing this video in the spirit of transparency and on the promise to hold both my team and the citizens who break the law accountable for their actions."

Doran said that people should watch the whole 90-minute bodycam video of the event because it was important to see it all. The same incident was also confirmed by Larimer County Sheriff's Office, who said that it is being investigated, but they are yet to press criminal charges against Maranto.

He claimed that the situation was handled quickly by authorities after Maranto was dismissed three days after the attack.

As for Hall, she was placed under protective custody and was taken to a hospital. She has been charged with third-degree assault for her behavior against the terminated Colorado officer.

