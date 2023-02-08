"He knows so intensely what he's doing": Dear Edward star Taylor Schilling talks about working with her teenage co-star Colin O'Brien

Actress Taylor Schilling recently appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers, wherein she spoke about her new Apple TV+ show Dear Edward and working with her 14-year-old co-star in the series Colin O'Brien. Schilling said:

"I think it's mostly intimidating that he knows - he knows so intensely what he's doing. And we - we end, and he pivots to, you know, rocks or lava or talking about the layers of sediment in the planet."

In Dear Edward, Taylor Schilling plays the role of Aunt Lacey, whilst Colin O'Brien portrays the titular character of a teenage boy named Edward Adler. The series aired on Apple TV+ on February 3, and received mixed-to-positive reviews from fans and critics.

"He's very diligent, very rigorous": Taylor Schilling discusses working with Colin O'Brien in Dear Edward

Taylor Schilling told host Seth Meyers on a lighthearted note that Colin O'Brien would ask her questions regarding ''layers of sediment in the planet,'' but that she knew ''more about rocks and things'' that helped her during her interactions with her young co-star. Schilling further described O'Brien as ''a very, very talented actor.'' She said:

"He's a very, very talented actor. He's very diligent, very rigorous."

In Dear Edward, Schilling plays O'Brien's aunt, with their relationship forming the emotional core of the storyline. Both actors received high praise from critics for their performances.

Apart from that, Taylor Schilling also spoke about her friendship with iconic actress Jane Fonda during her interview, stating:

"Jane's a real role model for everyone. She - Jane has taught me, you know - we need to send thank you cards. And she never - Jane remembers everything. I mean, she's already with all of the things she's doing - she sends notes, you know, sharing her excitement for my projects. And I'm grateful to her."

Taylor Schilling is best known for her appearance in Orange is the New Black

Dear Edward tells the story of a young boy who loses his parents in a devastating plane crash in which he's the lone survivor. The rest of the show depicts how he cops with grief and moves on with his life, whilst also depicting his relationship with his beloved aunt, with whom he stays following the plane crash. Here's a short description of the drama series, as per Apple TV+ Press:

"Dear Edward'' tells the story of Edward Adler (played by O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family."

The synopsis further reads as:

"As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed. The new series is a heartbreaking, life-affirming and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection and the examination of what makes us human."

Apart from Dear Edward, Taylor Schilling is best known for her performances in Netflix's Orange is the New Black, Pam & Tommy, and more. Her film acting credits include The Prodigy , The Titan, and Take Me, to name a few.

