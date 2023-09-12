"What was that walk of shame": Ariana Grande impersonator sparks hilarious reactions amid Adriana Venti drama

Ariana Grande's doppelganger is getting roasted on the internet. Paige Niemann is a rather controversial online content creator, notorious for her obsession with looking strikingly similar to pop star, Ariana Grande. On Saturday, Niemann walked the New York Fashion Week runway as part of the Creators Inc. x Bossi fashion show, however, her awkward and hurried walk was met with ridicule online.

Niemann's walk comes right at the time when the original Ariana Grande was trending for her unreleased song, "Fantasize" being leaked online by a fake profile under the name of Adriana Venti. The unreleased track even managed to chart at 200 in the Spotify Daily Top Songs Philippines list, before being taken off the streaming service.

One X user commented on Pop Crave's clip of Niemann's walk:

The Ariana Grande impersonator's walk prompted some hilarious reactions (Image via X)

Netizens make fun of Ariana Grande impersonator's walk

Paige Niemann walked the runway at New York Fashion Week on Saturday, September 9. She was a part of the Creators Inc. x Bossi fashion show. However, her walk down the runway left many raising their eyebrows. A few audience members wondered if she was the real deal but a lot of them were simply baffled.

The Grande impersonator awkwardly trotted down the runway, sporting a hot pink crop top, gray and pink cargo pants, black heels, and of course, the signature Grande high ponytail. After momentarily pausing to pose, she quickly skipped back, just as awkwardly as she arrived.

Paige Niemann's runway walk prompted hilarious reactions from netizens who had questions about why she was walking like that. People made memes about her walk, which they labeled as a run. Others had questions on why she was on the show and why she was still impersonating Grande for a living.

Here are some reactions to Pop Crave's X post of Niemann's walk:

Niemann's walk prompted some hilarious reactions (image via X)

Paige Niemann, notorious for her strikingly similar impersonation of Ariana Grande, never really had a great reputation amongst Grande's die-hard fanbase, to begin with, and the ramp walk did not succeed in doing her any favors.

In 2022, Niemann came under fire for her Onlyfans account, where she posted NSFW content, which came under scrutiny from fans who said that the whole ordeal was disrespectful to the singer. However, Niemann did claim that the page did not contain, "cosplaying or impersonating".

In 2019, Grande reacted to Niemann's video impersonation of Cat Valentine, a character she played on Nickelodeon's Victorious and Sam & Cat by saying:

"I am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart for real but it's definitely bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao."

However, the same year, the singer posted an Instagram story, discussing memes that devalued an artist's work by stating that the "ponytail tik tok girls" doing the Cat Valentine impression were "Degrading its entire value".

The Adriana Venti leak

Niemann's awkward walk comes at a time when Ariana Grande was trending for much more serious reasons other than an impersonator. The singer's unreleased track, "Fantasize" somehow made it to Spotify under the account of a mysterious, Adriana Venti. The artwork for the track was a slightly edited image of Grande, taken from make-up artist Ash K. Holm's Instagram page.

Proving Grande's massive stronghold in the industry, the unreleased song was played over 70,00 times in the Philippines and even charted at number 200 in the Spotify Daily Top Songs Philippines list, before it was scrapped. Fans yearned for the singer to officially release the track and even compared it to some of Britney Spears' iconic records.

The track was initially released as "But Just Before I Go, There's Something You Should Know" under "YUH RECORDS", although its official name is "Fantasize". Despite, being taken down from Spotify, the track still continues to make its rounds through unofficial YouTube lyric videos and visualizers, that keep popping up.