"He should be the one working in Hollywood": Terry Sanderson testimony leaves internet skeptical amid Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial

A key testimony in American actress Gwyneth Paltrow's ski trial has left the internet skeptical. Terry Sanderson, the main man behind the court battle with the 50-year-old star, got teary-eyed while narrating his experience from the collision that left him mentally stressed seven years ago.

In 2016, the 76-year-old sued Paltrow for more than $300,000 after she allegedly crashed into him from behind while skiing.

On March 27, Sanderson, a retired optometrist, took the stand and recalled the incident that happened in Deer Valley Resort. Describing himself as a frequent and careful skier, Terry said:

"I heard something I had never heard at a ski resort — a blood-curdling scream."

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Terry Sanderson's testimony against Gwyneth Paltrow.

Detailing his injuries at the time, Sanderson said:

"I got hit in my back so hard, and right at my shoulder blades. It felt like it was perfectly centered, the fists and the poles were right there, at my shoulder blades. Serious, serious smack. I've never been hit that hard."

Terry said that the collision sent him "flying" and he could only see snow as he was totally out of control. At the time, he could only think of protecting his head and face.

Terry Sanderson's accident with Gwyneth Paltrow left him with broken ribs and a concussion

During the ski crash trial on March 27, Terry Sanderson's attorney asked him if the accident caused any changes in his life. To this, he responded:

"I'm like living another life now."

The retired eye doctor said he cannot ski because of the injuries sustained during the accident, which included four broken ribs and a concussion.

While trying to recall the timeline of events that happened seven years ago, Sanderson was brought to tears multiple times.

While his legal team tried to portray his uncertainty and memory gaps as evidence of brain injury, Gwyneth Paltrow's attorneys used it to call into question his credibility as a witness.

After Sanderson's testimony went viral, Twitterati was left skeptical about his timeline of events, especially after he and his legal team stated that he suffered memory problems after the accident.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Sanderson's testimony against Gwyneth Paltrow.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Sanderson's testimony.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Sanderson's testimony.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Sanderson's testimony.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Sanderson's testimony.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Sanderson's testimony.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Sanderson's testimony.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Sanderson's testimony.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Sanderson's testimony.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Sanderson's testimony.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Sanderson's testimony.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Sanderson's testimony.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Sanderson's testimony.

Sanderson's evidence also brought up questions about whether or not the crash was recorded by a GoPro camera on Sanderson's helmet.

Even though no video was shown at the trial, the lawyers have asked witnesses over and over again about an email one of his daughters sent, that said:

"I also can't believe this is all on GoPro."

The daughter, Shae Herath, stated last week that her statements that someone on the posh mountain must be wearing a helmet camera because they are common at ski destinations were merely guesswork.

Gwyneth Paltrow's lawyers have continued to raise concerns about what happened to the video mentioned by Sanderson and his family members.

Poll : 0 votes